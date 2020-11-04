Thief dressed as serviceman to steal security camera from polytech

Nathan William Newport pretended to be a serviceman inspecting Witt’s security cameras before stealing one.

A career thief posing as a serviceman inspected the security cameras at a Taranaki polytech before returning the following day to steal one.

Nathan William Newport went to Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (Witt) on the morning of June 4 dressed in hi-visibility workwear.

Posing as a contractor, the 33-year-old examined the security cameras with a screwdriver, New Plymouth District Court was told.

The next day he returned to the Bell St, New Plymouth, campus with a pair of pliers and removed a $650 camera.

READ MORE:

* Drug dealer turns his life around and is spared jail sentence

* Homeless man took car as owner

* Recidivist burglar makes good on judge's 'golden opportunity'



Dishonesty offending had become a lifestyle for Newport, Judge Gregory Hikaka said on Wednesday when the recidivist thief, who has 47 previous convictions, appeared for sentence on seven charges.

His latest crime spree began on February 3 when he was caught on security camera at Mitre 10 Mega in New Plymouth putting a car jump starter pack down his pants.

Before leaving, he handed the starter kit to his mate, who then put it down his own pants.

Newport then put two torches down his pants and the pair left the store.

The following month, Newport was found to have a vehicle and property that were stolen from New Plymouth’s Out West Automotive.

About $50,000 worth of tools, motorbikes and the car were stolen in a burglary on March 12.

On June 3, the day before Newport dressed as a contractor and headed to Witt, he stole security cameras from a residential property in Vogeltown.

On June 17, he repeated the crime at another Vogeltown address, damaging one camera and stealing another.

He also smashed the window of a vehicle parked at the address and took a Samsung tablet.

Police caught up with Newport in relation to one of the security camera thefts. Officers pulled him over and when they began to search his car, Newport legged it.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF New Plymouth District Court heard how Nathan Newport was a recidivist thief.

He was found hiding in a driveway and a search of his vehicle turned up tools which could be used in a burglary such as a crowbar, vice grips, gloves, a face mask, bolt cutters and a torch.

Newport was then remanded in custody forthree months before being bailed.

In court, Judge Hikaka said Newport had expressed to probation his desire to change his ways.

He claimed remorse, was willing to attend a restorative justice conference, which did not go ahead, and had written apology letters to his victims, it was heard.

Defence lawyer Jo Woodcock argued for an end sentence of about four months of home detention, which police prosecutor Detective Sergeant Dave McKenzie supported.

On admitted charges of shoplifting, leaving a search location in breach of direction, possession of instruments for burglary, receiving property, and three of theft, Newport was sentenced to six months of home detention, which also took into account more than $4000 in remitted fines.