West Auckland stabbing: Man hospitalised for 'mental breakdowns' before killing ex

Manchao Li denies murdering his ex-wife. He is on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

The man accused of stabbing his ex-wife to death says if he had agreed to pay his former wife after they separated, “everything would have been all right”.

Manchao Li, 65, denies murdering Zhimin Yang, also known as Jennifer, in West Auckland’s Massey in July 2019.

He has also denied breaching a protection order which prevented him from contacting his ex-wife – a former university professor who came to New Zealand in search of a better life.

The Crown’s case is Li was obsessed with exacting revenge on Yang over a property dispute after the pair divorced.

On Thursday, Sam Wimsett opened the defence case to the jury, saying Li accepted he stabbed Yang and that caused her death, but he does not remember the day.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Forensics staff comb the scene of the incident West Auckland. (First published July 2019)

He accepted he had bought a knife, but he did not accept he had any intention to kill, Wimsett said.

“It's no secret in this trial he has significant mental health issues, he’s not well,” the lawyer said.

Li took the stand at the High Court at Auckland on Thursday.

Li, assisted by an interpreter, told the court he and Yang had met in China at a time when Chinese families were looking at sending children overseas for a better life.

He said they were both married to other people, but decided to enter into a false marriage as part of an arrangement to move to New Zealand.

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Sam Wimsett told jurors Manchao Li has “significant mental health issues”.

Yang’s university qualifications and her role as a former professor meant she was able to gain residency easier, he said.

In 2004 Li was granted either New Zealand citizenship or residency and about a year later the couple separated, he told the court.

Li told the court there had been an agreement between the pair to split their assets and finances in half, but that didn’t happen.

“She felt the money I paid her wasn't enough,” Li said.

“To be honest it was my own fault, I regret about this matter until now. If I paid her this money then everything would be all right.”

Li said after that, his mental health deteriorated. He suffered from depression and returned to China for a short time.

“I would feel sad with tears and my brain would become very unclear.”

Li and his first wife then returned to New Zealand and bought a house in Christchurch.

In 2015, Li lost a property dispute against Yang in the Family Court, and then again in the High Court at Christchurch.

In the following years, Li said he was hospitalised for having “mental breakdowns”.

He told the court he did not want to keep living: “I felt desperate, I lost hope.”

In 2014, Li was convicted for breaching a protection order against Yang by visiting her at her workplace.

“At the time my whole person was very blurry. I was just wandering around the area,” Li said.

The trial continues.

Where to get help