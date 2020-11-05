Man seeking revenge led pack attack on man in New Plymouth car park

Atreyu David Kempton admitted a charge of assault with intent to injure in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

A man seeking revenge for his brother's alleged assault hunted his target to a supermarket car park and led a pack attack on him.

Atreyu David Kempton and his associates kicked the man to his head and body, continuing even when a witness crouched down to shield the victim’s face.

However, the group scarpered when a second member of the public arrived at the Pak’n Save car park, on Leach St in New Plymouth.

The early morning attack on August 2 left the victim hospitalised with a significant injury to his eye socket.

On Thursday, Kempton, 27, pleaded guilty in New Plymouth District Court to a charge of assault with intent to injure, which replaced an earlier filed charge of injuring with intent to injure.

According to the police summary of facts, the attack was sparked by the victim allegedly assaulting Kempton’s brother earlier in the night.

However, no charges have been filed as a result of that incident, the summary stated.

Following the alleged assault, Kempton and his brother went looking for the man and spotted him heading into a bar on Devon St East.

They waited outsideuntil around 3am when the man left with three friends.

Kempton and a number of his mates began to follow the group.

The victim realised he was being followed, and so he and his friends started moving faster, eventually breaking into a run.

Once they reached the corner of Courtenay and Gover Sts, the victim and a friend stopped to confront Kempton and his crew.

One of Kempton’s associates punched the victim’s friend in the face, knocking him to the ground, the summary detailed.

The victim ran off, with Kempton and his mates in pursuit.

They had all reached the supermarket car park when Kempton caught the victim and threw him to the ground.

The group took turns at kicking him in the stomach and head, the summary stated.

Moments later, the first witness saw what was happening and tried to put a stop to it.

Police were able to locate and arrest Kempton within minutes of the attack.

In explanation, he told officers: “I wanted to get retribution for my brother.

“I was heavily intoxicated and only remember pushing him."

In court, Judge Gregory Hikaka noted the plea and entered the conviction.

He also ordered a pre-sentence report and referred the matter to restorative justice.

Kempton will be sentenced on February 2, 2021.