Ōrākei School placed in lockdown after man claimed to have gun
A central Auckland school was placed in lockdown around midday on Thursday following reports a man was in the area claiming to be carrying a firearm.
The man was seen acting suspiciously on Sudeley St, near Ōrākei School, to the east of the CBD.
Police spoke with the man and determined he was not carrying a gun. He was taken into custody and was helping police with inquiries.
The school was shut briefly but was up and running again as usual later on Thursday afternoon, said a representative from Ōrākei School.
The lockdown was simply a precaution and “everyone is well and accounted for”.
Stuff