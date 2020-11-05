Ōrākei School placed in lockdown after man claimed to have gun

Ōrākei School in central Auckland was placed under a brief lockdown on Thursday.

A central Auckland school was placed in lockdown around midday on Thursday following reports a man was in the area claiming to be carrying a firearm.

The man was seen acting suspiciously on Sudeley St, near Ōrākei School, to the east of the CBD.

Police spoke with the man and determined he was not carrying a gun. He was taken into custody and was helping police with inquiries.

The school was shut briefly but was up and running again as usual later on Thursday afternoon, said a representative from Ōrākei School.

The lockdown was simply a precaution and “everyone is well and accounted for”.