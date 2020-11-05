Lifelong dishonestly offender cries as she is once again jailed

Tamara Karepa shed years as she was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court to jail for her latest offending.

Tamara Karepa​ is sick of it.

She’s sick of being addicted to methamphetamine and sick of stealing to fund her addiction.

She is sick of adding to her record of 132 convictions, sick of going to court and sick of going to jail.

The 43-year-old cried in the dock of the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday as she was sentenced to 14 months’ jail for 15 dishonesty offences.

She already had 68 previous dishonesty convictions, including charges of fraud.

She went through a phase between 2007 and 2009 of making and using forged money, which she sometimes made with a home printer and sticky tape.

The latest spree, taking place between January and October, involved Karepa stealing items from stores and using receipts to claim refunds to which she was not entitled.

Her record of shoplifting was so bad police issued her a notice saying she would be charged with burglary if she stole again.

Despite that, she stole from The Warehouse in Palmerston North on October 3, resulting in a burglary charge.

Defence lawyer Tim Hesketh​ said Karepa was living in a motel as emergency accommodation before she was put in custody, and wanted to do home detention there.

But Corrections deemed the motel unsuitable, so prison was the only option.

Karepa was brought up thinking her father was dead, while her mother walked out and vanished without a trace, Hesketh said.

She was put in the care of extended family who abused her, which led her down a path of methamphetamine addiction and stealing to fund it.

“The life she has led as an adult was almost inevitable,” Hesketh said.

“She doesn’t want to come back to this court, she doesn’t want to keep using drugs and she does not want to keep offending.”

Judge Lance Rowe​ said he would have preferred Karepa could serve a sentence and do rehab in the community.

She needed help to stop stealing – a pre-sentence report writer described it as an “addiction” to shoplifting – because the sentences would just get worse.

“Your offending has continued unchecked in the community for the last few years,” the judge told her.