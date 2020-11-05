Bike-riding thief robs Palmerston North dairy at gun-point

Police say a man with firearm robbed the Limbrick Street Maxi Market at 7.10pm before escaping on a push-bike.

A bike-riding thief has held up a Palmerston North dairy at gun-point.

Police were called to the Limbrick St Maxi Market at 7.10pm after staff reported an armed robbery on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said the robber arrived on a push-bike before coming into the shop.

He held a dairy employee at gun point, took the money and ran back outside to escape on his bike.

A witness said he was waiting to pick up some fish and chips next door to the dairy when it happened.

“I just saw some dude with a slug-gun came past, and he rode off that way,” he said as he gestured towards Ihle St

The police spokeswoman said officers were searching the surrounding area, but hadn’t found the robber yet.