Auckland triple shooting: Wounded man chased gun-toting intruders up the road

One of three men captured on CCTV before the shootings in Marion Ave, Mt Roskill.

A man shot in an early morning raid chased his masked attackers up the road in a car, a witness says.

That is among a host of new details to emerge following the shooting in Mt Roskill in February, which left one victim with a permanent injury.

Police are yet to make an arrest eight months on and have released new CCTV images in their hunt for the gun-toting attackers.

It was not long after dawn on February 29 when three men pulled up in Marion Ave and hopped out of their black four-wheel-drive, police said.

A neighbour told Stuff she remembered seeing the men pull on camouflage bandannas to cover their faces. She declined to be named for fear of violent reprisal.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The home in Marion Ave, Mt Roskill, where three people were shot in an early morning raid.

Her elderly mother was sitting outside the home at the time and waved a cheery good morning to the men, who did not respond, the neighbour said.

The trio made their way down a long driveway to the home, which is set back from the street behind other properties.

They burst in and shot the first victim they came across, police said.

Two others in the house went to investigate and were also shot, police said.

NZ Police The second of three men police are seeking in relation to an Auckland shooting.

The neighbour said she understood a handgun and shotgun were used and remembered hearing both the short pop of a pistol and the more drawn-out boom of a shotgun.

The neighbour said she saw the assailants running from the home through backyards towards their car.

As they sped off, a man who had been shot in the shoulder emerged from the house and got into a car to pursue the shooters, but he lost sight of them by the time they reached the top of the driveway.

NZ Police A third man police are seeking in relation to the attack.

The neighbour said she believed the shooting stemmed from conflict between gangs after one of the sons at the property became enmeshed in the world of organised crime.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand, investigations manager for the Auckland City West area, said one person suffered a permanent injury in the shootings.

The two other victims had made full recoveries, he said.

NZ Police CCTV captured three men in a black SUV arriving at Marion Ave, Mt Roskill, moments before the February 29 shooting.

He confirmed two firearms were used in the incident but cited “operational reasons” in declining to comment further on their type.

Police believe four shots were fired, of which three struck the victims. One missed.

Brand also confirmed one of the occupants of the house got into a car to pursue the assailants but quickly lost sight of them.

NZ Police Police have not found the vehicle in the CCTV images.

“Police are keeping an open mind and looking at all possibilities, and we cannot rule out the possibility of links to gangs in this matter, however we do not believe this was a random incident.”

The black four-wheel-drive captured on CCTV has not been found.

People at the home on Friday where the shootings happened declined to comment, saying they wanted to move on from the incident.

People at the home on Friday where the shootings happened declined to comment, saying they wanted to move on from the incident.