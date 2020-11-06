Bunnings Warehouse stabbing: 60-year-old man pleads not guilty

The alleged attack happened at Bunnings Warehouse in Botany.

A man accused of attacking a Bunnings Warehouse employee with a knife then attempting to rob the store has elected to face trial.

Facing charges of aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, the 60-year-old man pleaded not guilty in Manukau District Court on Friday.

Community Magistrate Leigh Langridge granted the man bail after he had been held in custody since the alleged incident.

* Bunnings Warehouse staff member stabbed during robbery at east Auckland store

The man was also given interim name suppression.

The charges related to an incident on October 16 at the Bunnings store in Botany where the man allegedly entered the store and stabbed the victim.

The attacker was then apprehended by another staff member, who held him there until police arrived.

The victim and the alleged stabber were taken to Middlemore Hospital following the incident in a stable condition.

The man was remanded at large and will again appear on February 19.