West Auckland stabbing: Manchao Li intended to kill ex-wife, Crown says

The Crown say a man accused of stabbing his ex-wife to death should be found guilty of her murder.

But the man’s defence says he should only be found guilty of manslaughter due to his fragile mental health at the time.

Manchao Li, 65, has admitted stabbing Zhimin Yang, also known as Jennifer, in West Auckland's Massey in July 2019, but denies murdering her.

He has also denied breaching a protection order which prevented him from contacting his ex-wife – a former university professor who came to New Zealand in search of a better life.

On Monday, Crown prosecutor Nick Webby closed the case to the jury telling them they could be sure beyond reasonable doubt what caused Yang's death on the morning of July 29, and, how Li was obsessed with exacting revenge on Yang.

It was a combination of 12 stab wounds, five of those lethal, using a 15cm “hunting and killing” knife, Webby said.

However, in defence lawyer Ron Mansfield’s closing address to the jury, he said there was no murderous intent when Li stabbed Yang.

“He is guilty of manslaughter and breaching a protection order but that fairly reflects this unwell man’s culpability,” Mansfield said.

“When you factor in his acute and fragile mental health... You can’t be satisfied to the point that you’re sure that he intended to kill or appreciated that.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Forensics staff comb the scene of the incident West Auckland. (First published July 2019)

Over the course of the last two weeks, the jury has heard evidence from Li's former flatmates who said he was “fixated” on his ex-wife and causing her harm.

“He's the man who inflicted those 12 wounds in less than a minute with a knife he knew could kill someone with just one stab wound,” Webby said.

Webby said Li was a man with a documented history of harassment towards Yang and threatening her.

The court previously heard that the pair had entered into a “false marriage” in China before moving to New Zealand in the early 2000s in search of a better life.

Four years later, in 2005, they separated and divorced in 2009.

David White/Stuff Crown Prosecutor Nick Webby said Manchao Li was obsessed with his ex-wife.

Li was found guilty of breaching three protection orders against Yang in 2007 and 2014 and was served a final protection order in April 2019, months before the alleged murder.

“He was a man for good reason she was frightened of. She feared he would kill her if he knew where she lived,” Webby said.

When Li took to the stand to give evidence in his defence, he told the court he never intended to hurt Yang and respected her.

However, Webby said he was clearly lying to try distance himself from the evidence.

Webby told the jury they could rely on three planks of evidence to be sure Li intended to kill Yang.

The first was what Li told others what he intended to do to Yang and how he was going to harm her.

Li’s former flatmates told the court how he said he was “going to get rid of her” and “get even.”

Mental health worker Maggie Tang also told the court Li wanted to dismember Yang and if that didn't work “just stab her.”

SUPPLIED Murder accused Manchao Li admitted sending threatening letters and putting dead animals in a letterbox at Zhimin Yang's sons rental property.

The second plank was Yang’s “clear and justified” fear of her ex-husband which included evidence of her protection orders and statements to police officers.

“I believe if Manchao knew where I lived he would kill me,” Yang said months before her death.

“His active hostility is probative proof of his murderous intent on that day,” Webby said.

The third plank is a history of harassment of Yang which included loitering around her home, turning up at her workplace, harassing her son’s rental property tenants and paying a Private Investigator to try and find Yang's son.

“There was a clear and repeated intention to kill this woman,” Webby said.

Li admitted he sent threatening letters, put dead animals in a letterbox, spray-painted cars and slashed tyres at the rental property.

“These were all deliberate and conscious acts that harassed Zhimin Yang and her son," Webby said.

Over the course of the trial, the court has heard of Li’s history with mental health and his self-reported failure to take anti-depression medication.

However, Webby said being anxious or depressed, not taking medication and claiming to have no memory of the events is no defence to murder.

“They have no bearings on his deliberate and conscious actions on that morning.”

Webby pointed the jury to psychiatrist Dr Graham Collins’ evidence who said there was no “overt impact” on Li for not taking his medication.

The prosecutor also reminded the jury of Li's former flatmate telling the court how he had told her how if he was ever arrested he would just tell police he was insane and go into a mental hospital.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield said his client was unwell at the time of Yang's death

Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield said Li who has been diagnosed with chronic depression was “unwell” at the time of Yang's death.

“People with acute mental health who aren’t responding to treatment can commit crime,” Mansfield said.

Li’s fragile state of mind was an explanation of his brazen actions before and after the death, he said.

The defendant was unable to think about the consequences when he stabbed his ex-wife.

Mansfield said Li did have an issue with his ex-wife and was fixated by their relationship, unable to move on with his life.

“It seemed to occupy every breath he took and every thought he had,” Mansfield said.

Mansfield said while the jury may think the Crown’s case is compelling, in their deliberations they should take a step back and dig deeper.

“You couldn’t have stopped listening to Mr Li without appreciating even now, many, many months later and with treatment, he is still unwell,” Mansfield said.