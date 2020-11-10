Aged care worker deported after stealing and using stroke patient's credit card

A woman paid to care for an elderly stroke patient stole his credit card and took $3500. (File photo)

An aged care worker will be deported to her native Fiji after admitting to using a patient's credit card to steal thousands of dollars.

The 44-year-old woman’s case was laid out in a recent decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, released online this week.

She came to New Zealand in 2009 after obtaining a certificate in aged care work from Australia. She had been employed ever since as a healthcare assistant with a nursing bureau, which subcontracted her services to residential care facilities, the decision said.

In 2018, she was caring for an elderly man who had suffered a stroke. She took his credit card from his room and used it eight times in the span of two weeks, taking $3500 in total, the decision said.

The woman, identified only as HJ, pleaded guilty to four counts of using a document for pecuniary advantage.

In March of this year, she was granted a discharge without conviction, meaning the incidents would not go on her criminal record.

In May, Immigration NZ issued her with a deportation liability notice.

“The lack of conviction does not change the view I hold that I am not satisfied you are of good character,” the notice read.

“You were in a position of trust and offended against someone in your care, and I am concerned this behaviour will continue in the future.”

The letter noted HJ also had previous warnings from the police for other dishonesty offending, including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, being trespassed three times from Auckland’s SkyCity casino, and another count of using a credit card to obtain money.

HJ then appealed to the tribunal, saying she had exceptional circumstances of a humanitarian nature which justified her remaining in New Zealand.

She claimed she had been given the patient’s credit card by a colleague, who threatened her “to death”.

If deported, her mother in Fiji, who she supports financially, will suffer, she said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff HJ was trespassed from SkyCity casino in Auckland's CBD. (File photo)

HJ said she had completed 80 hours of community work and will pay the patient back, in instalments, for the money she took.

In regard to her other offending, HJ said the motor vehicle incident was minor and involved her keeping a courtesy car from a mechanic for more than three days. It had since been returned.

She had not been trespassed from SkyCity three times, but once, she said.

It had happened after she accidentally collected someone else’s winnings. The money had since been paid back.

The credit card incident was also a misunderstanding, she said: Her cousin had lent her a credit card to borrow $1000, which she didn’t pay back by deadline.

In response, tribunal member Stewart Benson said HJ can continue to support her family financially on her return to Fiji.

It “may be difficult” for her to find employment there, but her education and work experience should be of some assistance, Benson said.

The tribunal ruled HJ does not have exceptional circumstances, and declined her appeal, meaning she must leave New Zealand.