West Auckland stabbing: Man found guilty of murdering ex-wife

Zhimin Yang came to New Zealand for a better life, but the man she relocated from China with has been convicted of her murder.

A jury has found Manchao Li guilty of murdering his ex-wife, also known as Jennifer, after stabbing her to death in broad daylight while she waited for a bus in Massey, West Auckland on July 29, 2019.

On Tuesday, after 6.5 hours of deliberations, Li was found guilty of murder and also breaching a protection order. He was described as being “obsessed” and “fixated” on getting revenge after a property dispute following their divorce.

Li stood emotionless in the dock as the verdict was handed down.

Justice Pheroze Jagose also issued Li his First Strike under the Three Strikes Regime and remanded him in custody to be sentenced in December.

The former university professor was stabbed 12 times in less than a minute with a hunting knife. Li admitted stabbing her just once would have been enough to cause her death.

At trial, Li gave evidence in his own defence admitting causing her death. However, he said he never intended to kill her.

His lawyers said Li, who has been diagnosed with chronic depression, was acutely unwell at the time of the attack and his long history with mental health pointed to that.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Forensics staff comb the scene of the incident West Auckland. (First published July 2019)

CAME TO NZ FOR BETTER LIFE

Li and Yang entered into a “false marriage” in China for immigration purposes before moving to New Zealand in 2000 for a better life.

It wasn’t long before arguments started causing Yang and her son leaving the home in 2005, the trial heard.

“I was fearful for my mum’s safety and I was too young and felt very, very helpless,” Yang's son said.

In the years before the frenzied attack, Li followed Yang, breached three protection orders and would turn up unannounced at her workplace.

Yang and her son escaped to a friend's house before being put in a safe house by the police, and granted a protection order from Li after he threatened to kill them.

After the Blockhouse Bay property Yang and Li had owned was sold, Yang wasn't given much of the proceeds from the sale and was struggling, working two jobs and on emergency welfare, the son said.

David White/Stuff Crown Prosecutor Nick Webby told the jury on Monday they could be sure Manchao Li intended to kill.

Li told the court it was after 2005 his mental health deteriorated, and he returned to China for a short while before returning to Christchurch with his first wife.

“I would feel sad with tears and my brain would become very unclear,” Li said.

There the pair purchased a home in Li's first wife’s name. However, In 2017, the Christchurch High Court ordered for the proceeds to be spilt and half given to Yang.

The Crown, said this was the catalyst.

“To be honest it was my own fault, I regret about this matter until now. If I paid her this money, then everything would be all right," Li said.

Li also admitted not “respecting” the protection order, saying he didn't think it was legal as they weren't in a “proper marriage”.

“As soon as the protection order was issued, I tried to get rid of it,” Li said.

FIXATED

Over the course of the last two weeks, the court heard evidence from a number of Li’s former flatmates and others who interacted with him.

Garrick Protheroe told the court he tried to counsel Li out of causing harm to his ex-wife.

“From day one he was fixated on the fact his ex-wife had done him the dirty and somehow he was going to get even with her,” Protheroe said.

While Li lived at the flat, he showed Protheroe a number of weapons including an air rifle, hunting knife and a meat cleaver.

The man recalled how one time Li talked about wanting to dismember a part of Yang's body to remind her of what she had done to him.

Mental health worker Weimiao Maggie Tang also confirmed to the court she worked with Li for his depression and anxiety and also raised concerns with police about him threatening his ex-wife.

The court heard how Li would turn up at the Massey Library where Yang worked and even sent her boss letters before Auckland Council moved her to a non-public facing job to “keep her safe.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A number of people tried to save Zihimin Yang, but she died at the scene.

JULY 29

On July 29, 2019, Yang left her home in Massey for the very last time.

Li also left his home and waited outside for Yang, following closely behind in his car as she walked to her bus stop on Westgate Dr.

Crown prosecutor Nick Webby described Li like a “hunter stalking his prey.”

"Everything he did could be described as task-oriented, focused and devoted to the task at hand.”

Eventually Li parked his car, armed with the hunting knife concealed in a black plastic bag and tackled Yang to the ground from behind.

A nearby drain layer described hearing screaming that sounded like “terror” of “help” and “stop.”

“After the punches everything went silent and the body went limp,” he said.

Kian Tuhiwai and his colleagues froze before seeing the attacker strutting off “as if he was proud”, the court heard.

SUPPLIED Murder accused Manchao Li admitted sending threatening letters and putting dead animals in a letterbox at Zhimin Yang's sons rental property.

Physiotherapist Daniel Harvey told the court he'd never forget Yang's scream as he drove along Westgate Dr and confronted Li.

“He was confrontational, I felt like I’d interrupted him, and he was angry... The rage in his eyes... I’ll never forget.”

Harvey attempted CPR on Yang, but she could not be saved.

Meanwhile Li had driven off before another member of the public drove into the back of him, taking his keys and calling the police.

Footage from the police Eagle helicopter showed Li being arrested without issue at the scene.

When assessed by a psychiatrist after his arrest, Li admitted not taking his anti-depression medication and told Dr Graham Collins he'd not slept for days.

In Ron Mansfield's closing address to the jury he said his client was “unwell" at the time and his fragile state of mind was an explanation of his brazen actions before and after the death.

The defendant was unable to think about the consequences when he stabbed his ex-wife, Mansfield said.

Where to get help