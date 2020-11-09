Northland drive-by shooting 'was not a random attack', police say

Police are treating the drive-by shooting in Northland seriously, and are investigating this and a police shooting two weeks ago. (File photo)

Police say the weekend’s drive-by shooting in the Far North was targeted and unrelated to a cop shooting two weeks ago.

Police continue to investigate the shooting where two men were injured at Lake Ohia, east of Kaitāia, at about 1.30am on Saturday.

The alleged shooters – believed to have been driving a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle – fired shots at the victims as they were parked at the intersection of Inland and Lake Ohia roads.

SUPPLIED A vehicle was left lying in a ditch at the site of an alleged drive-by shooting at Lake Ohia, east of Kaitāia.

One man was shot in the leg the other in the foot. Both have since been discharged from hospital, Northland area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said.

Dalzell said the victims are believed to know the offenders and have been targeted, although he would not specifically comment if it was gang-related.

“We want to reassure the community that this is not believed to be a random attack,” Dalzell said.

“There are multiple people who know exactly what has taken place, and we urge them to do the right thing and contact police.”

The incident was the second shooting in the Far North in two weeks, after a lone police officer was shot at near Puketona, south of Kerikeri, on October 27 following a kidnapping the night before.

Denise Piper/Stuff Northland district crime manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie explains why police think an officer being shot at and a kidnapping in Northland could be related.

The officer’s windscreen was shattered in the attack but she was not physically hurt.

Dalzell said there was no information to suggest the two shootings were related.

“We know there is some concern in the community over the two recent firearms incidents in Northland... I want to reassure the public that we are working hard to investigate both matters.”

Police are treating the matters seriously and any firearms incident is “unacceptable”, he said.

“We will continue to work hard to identify those responsible so they can be held to account.”

Anyone with information about the Lake Ohia shooting is urged to contact Kaitaia Police on 105, quoting file number 201107/9132, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.