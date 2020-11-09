Former pastor on trial charged with indecently assaulting congregants

Former Taranaki church pastor, Nicholas Keig, pictured with his lawyer Susan Hughes QC, is accused of indecently assaulting congregants.

Four women have shared with a court similar experiences of alleged indecent assault at the hands of the same man – their church pastor.

Nicholas William Keig’s judge-alone trial began in New Plymouth District Court on Monday before Judge Mina Wharepouri.

Keig was a senior pastor of New Plymouth's C3 (Christian City Church) from 2011, but resigned in May 2019 - a month before he made his first court appearance in relation to the accusations.

The 51-year-old is defending four charges of indecently assaulting a female over the age of 16. The offending is alleged to have taken place between the late 1990s and 2018 and primarily involved female congregants of C3.

The trial, set down for two days, began with Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke withdrawing a fifth charge of indecent assault relating to a fifth complainant.

The remaining four complainants, all of whom cannot be named, gave evidence.

Keig was described in court as a “touchy feely” and “handsy” man.

The first womansaid she had met Keig through the Assembly of God Church in New Plymouth when she was 16 and Keig about 23.

Keig was a senior pastor of New Plymouth's C3 (Christian City Church) from 2011 but resigned in May 2019.

The pair maintained a friendship for six years until one Monday in 1997, when she was about 22, Keig had phoned her out of the blue and asked if she could make him lunch.

Over the course of his visit, the woman alleged that without provocation Keig picked her up, threw her over his shoulder and took her to the bedroom where he threw her on the bed and tickled her.

She laughed but told him to stop, which he did, she said.

The pair then went to the lounge and there Keig allegedly tackled her, sat astride her and put his hands up her top.

“I said, ‘Nick don’t,’” she told the court, adding he then put his face close to hers and asked, “Why not?”

The phone ringing interrupted the incident and Keig said shortly after that he’d best leave.

A second woman spoke about how she was at Keig’s home in January 2015, which was not unusual, when he grilled her on the sexual activity of the other young female congregants of C3.

The woman, who was 18 at the time, said she felt uneasy about the conversation.

But the circumstances grew more uncomfortable after Keig allegedly initiated massages, which the girl did not decline.

“I felt like I couldn’t say no,” she said.

His trial began in New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

The third woman said Keig had grabbed her by the hips and “thrusted” into her backside while on church grounds in late 2018.

The fourth complainant spoke about two occasions, around 2013, where she felt Keig had been indecent towards her, one of which was at his home.

That time saw him allegedly run his hand up the bare leg of the woman, who was 16.

A later incident saw Keig allegedly tackle the woman on a bouncy castle at the church, pulling her down and putting his arms around her body and breasts.

Earlier in the day, defence lawyer Susan Hughes QC indicated Keig’s defence was that there was reasonable belief of consent.

Hughes later told Judge Wharepouri that she would like to be heard on what constituted indecency and whether the alleged events amounted to indecency.

The Crown closed its case and the trial will continue on Tuesday.