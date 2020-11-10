Grooming case: lawyer claims accuser is lying about sexual abuse

Teacher Edwin John Downing is accused of grooming two boys online and sexually abusing them.

A boy who says a teacher drove him to a rural south Auckland road and sexually abused him has denied repeated accusations of telling lies.

Edwin John Downing is on trial in the High Court in Auckland where he has denied 13 charges, including sexual violation, sexual conduct with a young person and sexually grooming a young person.

The charges relate to two boys Downing is said to have met using the gay dating phone app Grindr.

One of the boys has told the Court that after initially chatting on Grindr, he had a video call with Downing and Downing exposed himself.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Defence Counsel Peter Kaye

Some days later Downing picked the boy up from school.

The boy had just turned 15 and was wearing a mix of his school and PE uniform.

He said Downing drove him to a road in Drury, touched him and tried to force him to give oral sex.

Downing’s lawyer Peter Kaye said his client would give evidence later in the trial and deny the allegations.

Kaye asked the boy to respond to that.

The boy replied: “He’s lying”.

Later Kaye asked: “You’d agree someone is lying, it’s either you or him?”

The boy agreed.

But he denied repeated accusations of making up his story and lying.

Kaye asked the boy why he had agreed to meet Downing.

The boy said Downing had promised to pay money.

He confirmed he had given Downing his home address when Downing offered to drop him home afterwards.

Kaye asked: “Did you not think it was dangerous, giving the man who had just touched you your address?”

The boy said he was scared and just wanted to go home.

Kaye also asked a series of questions about why the boy had gone on Grindr. The boy confirmed he was aware users are required to declare that they are aged 18 or over.

Asked why, the boy said it was to communicate with other males.

“We live in a society based on heterosexuality. There’s not really the same options … We don’t get the same options as other kids in our school.”

He said before meeting Downing face-to-face, he had told the older man that he was aged only 15.

“When I told him my real age, he was fine with that.”

The trial continues.