Teacher accused in grooming case gave boy a 'drugged' drink, court hears

Teacher Edwin John Downing is accused of grooming two boys online and sexually abusing them.

A teacher accused of grooming and sexually abusing boys gave one a 'drugged' drink after picking him up at a school gate, a court heard.

Edwin John Downing has denied thirteen charges, including sexual violation, sexual conduct with a young person and sexually grooming a young person.

The charges relate to two boys who Downing is said to have met using Grindr, a phone dating app for homosexual men.

One of the boys, aged 15 at the time, told the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday that the teacher picked him up from the school back gate.

The boy said the teacher drove him to a rural South Auckland road where he was sexually assaulted.

The boy’s friend told the court on Tuesday that the boy messaged her on Instagram after meeting the teacher who taught at another school.

She said the boy told her that once inside his car, the teacher had offered him a drink.

He accepted the offer because he was tired after PE class. He told her the drink was “drugged”.

“He was being felt in places he didn’t want to,” she told the court.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Crown prosecutor Luke Radich.

Asked by Crown prosecutor Luke Radich how she felt about that, the friend responded: “I was really just angry.”

“I did want him to tell someone because it is something serious and no one should go through that.”

The boy told her the teacher was “into young brown boys” and while he didn’t want the school and his parents finding out, he didn’t want another boy to be targeted.

The following day she and the boy were sitting in the school grounds when they saw the teacher pull up in his car.

“The guy was staring at me and smiling.”

The teacher walked away, and she and the boy took a photograph of his car, she said.

She said they went to a teacher who told them to speak to the school counsellor.

Earlier the court was closed to the public while the boy told the court about meeting the teacher.

Under cross-examination from the teacher’s lawyer, Peter Kaye, the boy denied he was telling lies.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Defence Counsel Peter Kaye.

Kaye told the boy his client would give evidence later in the trial and deny the allegations.

Kaye asked the boy to respond to that.

The boy replied: “He’s lying.”

Later Kaye asked: “You’d agree someone is lying, it’s either you or him?”

The boy agreed.

But he denied repeated accusations of making up his story and lying.

Kaye asked the boy why he had agreed to meet Downing.

The boy said Downing had promised to pay money.

He confirmed he had given Downing his home address when Downing offered to drop him home afterwards.

Kaye asked: “Did you not think it was dangerous, giving the man who had just touched you your address?”

The boy said he was scared and just wanted to go home.

Kaye also asked a series of questions about why the boy had gone on Grindr. The boy confirmed he was aware users are required to declare that they are aged 18 or over.

Asked why, the boy said it was to communicate with other males.

“We live in a society based on heterosexuality. There’s not really the same options … We don’t get the same options as other kids in our school.”

He said before meeting Downing face-to-face, he had told the older man that he was aged only 15.

“When I told him my real age, he was fine with that.”

The trial, before Justice Neil Campbell and a jury, continues.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only).

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.