Ōtara baby homicide: Man pleads not guilty to assaulting 5-month-old

Officers investigate the unexplained death of a baby in Ōtara, Auckland.

The man charged in relation to the death of a baby boy in South Auckland will stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to assaulting the infant.

Appearing via Audio Visual Link, the 28-year-old who has interim name suppression, denied the alleged assault of the 5-month-old.

The baby was found dead at a property on Sandbrook Ave, Ōtara, on October 22, and his death was initially treated as unexplained.

Police have since launched a homicide investigation.

The child had suffered a cardiac arrest when emergency staff were called to the house, according to a summary of facts read out at the man’s previous court appearance.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police in Ōtara, where an unexplained death of a baby took place.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency staff who noted injuries to his face and arm.

A post-mortem examination conducted over the following two days provisionally found the child died from head injuries.

Judge Rodgers extended the alleged offender’s application for interim name suppression until he appears at a Crown Case Review in February next year.

He will again appear at Manukau District Court on Friday for another bail hearing.

At his previous bail hearing, the accused broke down in the dock when he was denied his request for compassionate bail to attend the child’s tangi.

Family members and supporters crowded the gallery to show their support for the man and called out to him.

Judge Rogers praised the large family group for maintaining court decorum.