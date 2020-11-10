Former Breakers player Glen Rice Jr has assault charge withdrawn

Glen Rice Jr joined the Breakers in 2019 but was let go shortly after following an alleged assault and breach of his bail conditions.

Former New Zealand Breakers star Glen Rice Jr has had a serious assault charge withdrawn.

The son of NBA star Glen Rice was facing a charge of injuring with intent to injure following an incident at a bar in Auckland in November 2019.

The Auckland District Court confirmed to Stuff on Tuesday that the charge had been withdrawn by the presiding judge.

David White stuff.co.nz Breakers guard Glen Rice Jr leaves court in November with Breakers CEO Matt Walsh. (First published in December 2019).

In June, Rice was excused from a court appearance as he had been stranded in the United States by the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE:

* Ex-Breakers bad boy Glen Rice Jr sacked after five days in Lithuania: 'The circus is over'

* Breakers basketball star Glen Rice Jr a no-show in court

* Blinded by the light: NZ Breakers take credibility hit with Glen Rice Jr debacle

* NBL: NZ Breakers star recruit Glen Rice Jr sacked for breaching bail

* Breakers import Glen Rice Jr to make shock return after Basketball Australia probe



Rice spent only 35 days in New Zealand. The Breakers announced they had signed him on November 5, 2019.

After appearing in just two games for the Breakers, Rice was arrested on November 14.

Following the alleged assault, team owner Matt Walsh said he didn't see Rice playing for the Breakers again.

But the club backflipped on that statement and just hours after the import had been cleared to play by Basketball Australia's Integrity Unit, he was back on the court.

This time he lasted just two days before being picked up by police in Auckland for breaching the terms of his bail.

The Breakers subsequently announced they would be cutting ties with the one-time Washington Wizard.

After leaving New Zealand, Rice started playing for Lithuanian basketball club Juventus Utena in September.

However, he only lasted five days before being sacked.

Rice, according to reports out of Lithuania, managed to embroil himself in a succession of incidents in his short time with his new club.

Basketball journalist Donatas Urbonas confirmed he had been released “due to disciplinary reasons” less than a week after arriving in the country.