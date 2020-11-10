'Untreated sex offender' Jaimee Cooney paroled with curfew among conditions

Jaimee Cooney leaves the Blenheim District Court after her first appearance on the charges in July 2019.

A former teacher jailed for having sex with two young students has been banned from schools, libraries and churches as part of her parole conditions.

Former Marlborough Boys’ College teacher and wellbeing co-ordinator Jaimee Marie Cooney, 38, last year pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with minors, two students aged under 16 years old, and two counts of sending indecent material in 2017 and 2018.

She was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years imprisonment, and became eligible for parole on October 17, having served about 10 months’ imprisonment.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Jaimee Marie Cooney was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on December 17 last year.

A psychologist’s report was unavailable before her first hearing in October, so a second hearing was held on Friday. The Parole Board granted Cooney’s release, and on Tuesday released a full account of its decision including her parole conditions.

Cooney would be released from prison on November 23, and was to live at a withheld address, with a curfew for the first three months between 10pm and 6am.

She would attend a “reintegration hui” in the first month, where she would present her safety plan to probation and support people.

Cooney would have a progress hearing with the Parole Board in March next year, along with programmes, counselling and treatment as directed by Probation.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Jamiee Cooney was a teacher at the Marlborough Boys College when she had sexual relationships with young students.

She was banned from contacting anyone under the age of 16 except approved family members, and was also banned from contacting any victim of her offending, directly or indirectly.

Cooney was also not allowed to “enter or loiter near” any school, early childhood education centre, park, library, swimming pool, other recreational facility, church or other areas specified by probation.

She would also need probation’s permission to start a new job, or later change jobs.

Any activities breaching these conditions would need probation's prior written approval, otherwise she could be charged with breaching release conditions.

At the hearing on Friday, she was described as well-behaved and a low risk of reoffending, though a psychologist noted there were no risk assessment tools for female sex offenders.

A psychological report said the “psychological mechanisms” which led to Cooney’s offending were likely pre-existing.

Risk factors included a threat of abandonment, access to teenagers with “secondary sex characteristics” or still in puberty, and a significant deterioration in mood, or increase in anxiety. The psychologist said all three factors would be needed for Cooney to consider reoffending.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Former teacher Jaimee Marie Cooney, left, leaves the Blenheim District Court with her lawyer Miriam Radich last year.

However, the psychologist said Cooney was “engaging in offence-paralleling behaviour” in prison, by inappropriately seeking validation and support from other staff, despite having “professional support in the community”.

If parole was declined, Cooney should have “individual intervention” with a departmental psychologist, the report said.

Cooney’s lawyer Miriam Radich told the Parole Board one-on-one work with a psychologist was unlikely to happen in prison. Her client could address those issues with rehabilitation while on parole, she said.

A case manager at the hearing confirmed the resourcing of psychological services meant Cooney was a low priority, and she could not confirm Cooney would get rehabilitation in prison, saying there would more opportunity for her to get treatment in the community.

Cooney also addressed the Parole Board herself, saying she was suffering stresses at the time of her offending and was seeking support from her victims. She said she took on board the psychologist’s comments, and accepted she was vulnerable and needed professional help.

She also said she had stopped seeking inappropriate validation from prison staff, which staff confirmed.

“Ms Cooney told the Board that she wholeheartedly accepts what she did, she said she is going to go home, keep her head down, get well and love her children and husband,” Tuesday's decision said.

Two support people were at the hearing, saying there were support networks in the community that could ensure Cooney was not left alone while on parole.

Her offending had been difficult, causing anger and a need for professional help, but supporters now understood Cooney’s struggles and the help she needed, and continued to support her.

They had prepared a release proposal for the board, showing how Cooney could be managed and treated in the community.

The board said Cooney was “on the face of it, an untreated sex offender”, but accepted treatment was unlikely in prison, and said undue risks could be managed with release conditions.

Her sentence would end on June 16, 2022.

