Dilworth School: Former assistant principal admits sexual offending

One of seven men accused of historical sex crimes has pleaded guilty.

A former assistant principal of Auckland’s Dilworth School has admitted historical sex crimes against young boys.

On Tuesday, Ian Robert Wilson, a 69-year-old from Maraetai, appeared in Auckland District Court and admitted inducing a boy to do an indecent act and on 12 separate occasions doing an indecent assault on another boy.

Wilson will be sentenced in January.

The former assistant principal was charged alongside six other men aged in their 60s and 70s for historical sexual abuse against Dilworth students. The six men deny the allegations against them.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber of Auckland City police had previously said police had received more than 50 calls and emails in relation to the investigation.

STUFF Auckland's Dilworth School leaders apologise after six men were arrested on charges of historical abuse at the boarding school.

“We respect the courage of those who have contacted us, and we continue to encourage anyone who may have information that can assist our investigation to come forward.”

At a press conference in September, Dilworth Trust Board chairman Aaron Snodgrass said the school was “truly sorry” for what had allegedly occurred.

“We apologise to any old boys who have been affected by any kind of abuse at our school. The board considers all forms of abuse – including physical, emotional and sexual abuse – unacceptable,” he said.

People can contact the Operation Beverly team directly on (09) 302 6624 or email Operation.Beverly@police.govt.nz.

Where to get help for sexual violence: