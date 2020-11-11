Grooming case: Teacher tells 13 year-old he liked being called 'hun'

Teacher Edwin John Downing is accused of grooming two boys online and sexually abusing them.

A private school teacher told a 13 year-old boy that he didn't like being called “babe” or “daddy” but instead wanted to be called “hun.”

Edwin John Downing has denied thirteen charges, including sexual violation, sexual conduct with a young person and sexually grooming a young person.

The charges relate to two boys who Downing is said to have met using the dating phone app for homosexual men, Grindr.

Detective Simon Jeffries told the High Court in Auckland that he began looking into Downing after a 15 year-old boy came forward, telling police Downing had contacted him on Grindr.

The boy said Downing picked him up from the back gate of his school and drove him to a rural South Auckland road where he touched him and tried to force him into giving oral sex.

Jeffries said the boy told the police that the teacher had mentioned he worked at the private school King’s College.

However, Jeffries said his searches online brought up pictures of Downing on the website of another private south Auckland school, ACG Strathallan.

Enquiries with the Department of Internal Affairs turned up a cell phone number Downing had used when applying for a passport.

Armed with a production order, Detective Jeffries contacted Downing’s phone provider, who in turn sent through Downing’s phone data.

Jeffries said there were a series of messages between Downing and another “young male.”

The Court has previously been told the boy was just 13.

During one exchange Downing told the boy that he wants to meet up with him, but the boy is unavailable.

Downing sent a message: “Was looking forward to having fun with you.”

Downing told the boy he loved him and missed him.

In another conversation the boy asked Downing to top up the credit on his cellphone so the pair could chat.

Downing told the boy “I hate being called ‘babe’. Worse is ‘daddy’.” The boy asked Downing what he liked to be called and Downing responded “hun.”

The trial, before Justice Neil Campbell and a jury, continues.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only).

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.