Complaints laid after police officer filmed threatening to set dog on to teen in roof

A still from a video that shows a Palmerston North police officer threatening to set his dog on a teenager hiding in a ceiling cavity. Police say they are reviewing the footage.

A family is asking for a police officer to be suspended, after he was caught on video threatening to set a dog on to someone trapped in a roof.

But police, who referred the incident to the independent watchdog, say there is no evidence backing up a claim the officer at some stage assaulted one of the people in the roof.

Accomplished jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor filed a complaint on Wednesday with the Independent Police Conduct Authority on behalf of a family about the Palmerston North incident.

The authority said it also had referral from police, which was made at 3.25pm on Tuesday, about the incident.

READ MORE:

* Detaining family in police cars for almost two hours unlawful - police watchdog

* Ex-cop Huri Dennis found guilty by IPCA of misconduct; he claims Authority is racist

* Cop who threatened restrained offender with pepper spray acted inappropriately, watchdog says



A video of the incident shows an officer, who Stuff is not naming, trying to get people out of a ceiling cavity. He asks if they will come down “or I will chuck my dog up”.

He then proceeds to swear at the people, one of whom is a teenager, Taylor says, before swinging his baton, which connected with an object.

The officer continues to swear at them before making an apparent verbal threat not clearly audible on the video.

Taylor said the family got him involved because they feared for their safety.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Arthur Taylor says a family is fearful after a police officer threatened a teenager hiding in a ceiling.

They also allege the officer assaulted the teen but that was not caught on video, Taylor said.

The officer’s actions were a clear breach of the police code of conduct and might be a breach of the Bill of Rights Act, because the teen could be classed as detained, Taylor said.

The act requires people detained to be treated with “dignity and respect for their humanity”.

“[The officer] is not a novice. He has been a cop for a long time. He should know the rules,” Taylor said.

“Good cops don’t want people like this in their ranks.

“It is supposed to be ‘protect and serve’.

“It is just lucky someone managed to get this video.”

Stuff asked police for an interview but was instead provided with a statement attributed to district commander Chris de Wattignar​.

He said there was no evidence to show a person in the ceiling was assaulted by police.

The video, which de Wattignar described as “involving a police officer using explicit language”, was being reviewed to see if action was required.

The officers were trying to find people who had warrants to arrest and learned someone was in the ceiling.

One of those people threatened to stab an officer and his dog, de Wattignar said.

A male struggled with police after coming down from the ceiling.

Two males appeared in the Youth Court on Tuesday in relation to the incident.

One was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and the other with breaching bail and resisting police.

The authority said one other member of the public had complained about the incident.

It would carry out an investigation.