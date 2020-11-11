Dismay after pōhutukawa tree vandalised with saw on Auckland's North Shore

North Shore locals are dismayed that the branch of a pōhutukawa tree has been sawed off, just days after the council asked for feedback on its future.

Auckland Council and the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board started consultation on a branch of a large pōhutukawa tree at the Waiake Beach Reserve on Beach Rd on Monday.

The pōhutukawa tree is estimated to be over 100 years old.

Caroline Williams/Stuff A pōhutukawa tree near a popular boardwalk at Waiake Beach on Auckland's North Shore has had one of its branches lopped off with a saw.

The branch in question hangs low over a boardwalk which leads under Beach Rd, leaving just 1.4 metres for people to walk under.

Caroline Williams/Stuff The pōhutukawa and the boardwalk work in synergy to protect the reserve from erosion.

An alternative crossing is located 60 metres away.

By Wednesday, part of the branch had been hacked off with a saw, with the remains left in the estuary below.

However, the person responsible did not fix the problem as Auckland Council had endeavoured to do, as the remainder of the branch still impedes on the boardwalk.

Torbay local Chanel Torbet often takes her daughters, aged three and four, for a walk at the reserve to teach them about nature and their whakapapa.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Torbay local Chanel Torbet is gutted someone took it upon themselves to chainsaw a branch off the tree she and her young daughters love so much.

Torbet’s daughters affectionately call it “the hairy tree” due to its abundance of moss and string-like growths.

“It’s a beautiful tree for families.”

Torbet visited the tree on Wednesday specifically to take photos, so she could share the link to Auckland Council’s feedback submission site so other locals could have their say.

But she was dismayed to see someone had apparently already taken matters into their own hands.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Torbet’s daughters, aged three and four, refer to the tree as “the hairy tree” due to its hair-like growths.

“I just feel terrible for it.”

“It all seems so coincidental,” she said of the vandalism in relation to the council’s public consultation period starting just two days prior.

Torbet said it was unfair the person responsible had prevented the community from having a fair say on the tree’s future.

She believed it was “more than just a tree”, as it also played an important part in protecting the environment and provided a home for birds and insects.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Auckland Council and the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board began consultation for feedback on the tree on Monday.

In its summary for the consultation, Auckland Council said the tree worked in synergy with the boardwalk to slow down erosion and safeguard the reserve against retreat.

“It also is an essential part in the local ecosystem and as such enhances the ecology,” it continued.

Auckland Council head of area operations and community facilities Julie Pickering confirmed vandals had attempted to hack off several of the tree’s branches, presumably on Tuesday night.

A council arborist discovered the damage on Wednesday morning. Temporary fencing has since been put up on both sides of the tree so the damages branches can be safely removed.

“The illegal incident is incredibly disappointing and is being investigated by the council,” Pickering said.

She encouraged anyone with information to contact Auckland Council on 09 301 01 01.

Last week a 40-year-old man appeared in court charged with chopping down eight pōhutukawa trees in Karaka, causing more than $40,000 in damage.

The Resource Management Act states anyone found responsible for damaging native trees could face up to two years imprisonment or a maximum fine of $300,000 for individuals or $600,000 for a company.

Feedback on the Waiake Beach Reserve will remain open until November 27.