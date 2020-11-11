Customer told to leave New Plymouth cafe later smashed its window

Brent Parker smashed the window of New Plymouth’s Bleached Coffee and Company after he was told to leave the cafe.

A man who was told to leave a New Plymouth coffee bar after making staff feel uncomfortable then rode past the premises on his bicycle and smashed a window with his elbow.

Brent Parker told police he was angry at being kicked out of Bleached Coffee and Company, on Devon St West, and so he tapped the pane and it accidently broke, the New Plymouth District court was told.

Community magistrate Lesley Jensen suggested to Parker it must have been “a big tap”.

“Yeah it was, it was harder than I thought,” he responded.

After Parker pleaded guilty to wilful damage in court on Wednesday , Jensen warned him to stay away from the premises.

The Tariki-based man had previously been asked to leave the coffee shop because of his behaviour, police prosecutor Graham Hosking told the court.

Parker took exception to the request and tapped on the glass pane as he rode past on his bike about 2.15pm on October 10.

“I didn’t mean to break the coffee shop window. I was just sort of...I always tap on that window and I wave at the staff when I go by,” Parker said in representation of himself.

“It accidently just shattered.”

He was told by Jensen to refrain from going near the coffee shop in the future.

“Just stay away.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff He was sentenced for the offending in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

Also at the hearing, Parker pleaded guilty to a charge of theft which arose from helping himself to a bottle of wine, valued at $52, from behind the bar at the Novotel in New Plymouth about 5.35pm on the same date.

Jensen convicted Parker on the wilful damage and theft charges and fined him a total of $300 plus court costs of $130.

He was ordered to pay reparation for the wine at $5 per week. Reparation was not sought for the broken window.