Henderson homicide: Man charged with murder after death in West Auckland

Armed police guard a property in Waitaki Street, Henderson, where a man has died.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after another man with serious injuries died in West Auckland.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā Police, earlier said police were called to a “disturbance” at a Waitaki St, Henderson, address about 9.15pm on Thursday.

They found a man seriously injured who died at the scene.

McNaughton said a scene examination was underway on Friday and police had a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances of what had occurred.

However, he said there were limited details available in the early stages of the investigation.

“Our community can be assured we have a team of police officers working to quickly identify the person or persons involved in this incident.”

A Stuff reporter at the scene described the street as quiet in the wake of the “disturbance”.

David White/Stuff A blue police tent has been erected in the garden of a Waitaki St property.

Two police officers could be seen standing in front of one property shortly after 7.30am.

Police tape had cordoned off three houses, while a blue tent could be seen in the garden of one.

A couple across the road from the incident said they had been shocked to find out a homicide investigation was underway.

“We were watching booze patrol in the lounge around 8pm last night when I could see flashing lights. At first I thought it was the show and then I realised it was outside.”

The neighbour said there was a “huge” police presence on the street on Thursday night along with an ambulance.

“We’ve never had any problems here and we’ve been here 16 years.”

The neighbour said they didn’t know the people across the street but had seen them a couple of times and believed they were long-time residents of the street.