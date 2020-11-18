Auckland dad who fatally shot daughter in head admits offending to Parole Board

Gustav Otto Sanft now admits shooting his daughter in the head.

A South Auckland man who shot his 2-year-old daughter in the head has now admitted the offending in a Parole Board hearing.

However, he will remain behind bars.

Gustav Otto Sanft is serving a sentence of four years and 10 months in jail for the June 2016 manslaughter of his daughter, Amokura Daniels-Sanft.

A further six months was added to his sentence in 2019 when a judge found Sanft, a drug dealer, had the illegal shotgun for protection against other dealers.

READ MORE:

* South Auckland dad who fatally shot daughter in head denied parole

* Gustav Sanft, Auckland man who shot his 2-year-old daughter, declined parole

* Man who shot 2-year-old daughter had shotgun to protect drug stash



In a decision released on Wednesday, the Parole Board noted the 29-year-old now admitted the offending.

“He admitted today that he pointed the gun at his daughter and pulled the trigger. This is different from what he said in court,” the decision said.

Sanft's position at trial was he never intended to kill his daughter but pulled the trigger of the shotgun, possibly not knowing the firearm was loaded, to scare her when she was “playing up” at their home in Māngere.

Tommy Livingston/Stuff The sawn-off shotgun owned by Gustav Sanft.

“It is clear from our discussion today that the offending arose in a situation of a series of very poor choices made by Mr Sanft,” the board said.

“This includes continuing to have the firearm in a house where there were at least five children.”

Despite Sanft making good progress in prison, the board still found he posed a risk to the public.

In prison, he is working in a trusted position outside the wire and there were no issues with his behaviour, the board heard.

Sanft is residing in a reintegration unit and is segregated from associates, including the Crips gang.

​The board said complications also recently emerged in finding a suitable address for Sanft and it was important not to release him to an area that might jeopardise his reintegration.

Sanft had attended family group conferences and there was a plan for him to eventually transition back home.

He told the board he had successfully distanced himself from the Crips gang in prison. However, he was worried they may want to make an “example” of him.

The board said it was not confident that he was familiar with what he would need to do in the community to keep himself safe and away from crime.

“Mr Sanft has done very well on his sentence. However, we are not in a position today where we are satisfied that risk is no longer undue.”

Sanft will appear before the board again in March 2021.