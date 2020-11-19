Rubbish on the highway leads to assault of photographer

Nelson Kelly Crow admitted an assault in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

Strewn rubbish and a photograph taken without permission were at the heart of an assault at the side of a Taranaki State Highway.

About 12.20pm on August 16, Nelson Kelly Crow, 43, was parked on SH3 near Inglewood, the New Plymouth District Court was told on Thursday.

Rubbish was reportedly lying near Crow’s car and a man approached him to ask if he knew where it came from.

Crow denied any knowledge of the trash, the police summary of facts stated.

The man then took a photograph of Crow’s car and returned to his own vehicle.

Crow took exception and asked him to delete the photos.

When the man refused, Crow slapped him twice in the face through the window of the victim’s vehicle, the summary stated.

When spoken to by police, Crow told them he was having a bad day and the man had annoyed him by not deleting the photos.

In court, Crow entered a guilty plea to a charge common assault.

Judge Haamiora Raumati noted the plea and referred the matter to restorative justice.

Crow will return to court for sentencing on February 11.