Army medic accused of indecent assault says it was just a hug

Sergeant Mark Robert Emerson denies indecently assaulting a fellow member of the New Zealand Defence Force in a bar in May 2019.

The credibility of a man accused of indecent assault and the woman he allegedly offended against have come into question during a court martial.

Sergeant Mark Robert Emerson​​, 38, is facing court martial at Linton Military Camp for allegedly indecently assaulting a female private at Bubbles Champagne and Wine Bar in Palmerston North on May 5, 2019.

The woman, who has name suppression, said Emerson lifted her off the ground with a hand on her buttock and his fingers between her legs.

He then said he did it because he found her attractive, she said. He denies the charge.

READ MORE:

* Army medic faces court martial for allegedly indecently assaulting junior soldier

* Court martial for alleged sexual relationship between senior officer and captain

* Identity of serial groper revealed following not guilty verdict at rape trial



Officer Cadet Daniel Hynds​, a military police investigator holding the rank of sergeant at the time, spoke to Emerson two months after the incident.

During the interview, which was played on Thursday, Emerson said he spent the day helping run an event and its subsequent function.

He consumed six or seven 330-millilitre bottles of beer at the function before going to Bubbles, where he had two or three drinks

He left at one stage to take a walk before returning to Bubbles.

Apart from a small incident outside the bar where he reacted to alleged racial abuse, his account of events was unremarkable.

He remembered, after a prompt from Hynds, seeing the woman in the bar, saying he gave her a hug with two arms around the shoulders and slightly lifting her off the ground.

He did not remember saying anything to her after the hug.

He denied grabbing her by the buttock, lifting her off the ground and putting his hand between her legs.

“I don’t recall doing it and it's not something I would do.

“I don’t know why she would say that.”

He realised he was wrong when Hynds showed him CCTV footage from Bubbles, which showed him lifting the woman off the ground with his arm around her leg.

“It appears I didn’t go around the shoulders,” he said. “I grabbed her leg.”

He denied making a comment that he did that because he found her attractive, pointing out his words could not be made out on the CCTV footage.

“That doesn't sound like anything I would say. I don’t recall saying that.”

The woman also gave evidence on Thursday, mostly under questioning from Emerson’s lawyer, Michael Bott​.

Bott spent time walking her through statements she had made to military police, a summary trial and the court martial, comparing it with what could be seen on the CCTV footage.

He noted she said the video she watched was long, but the footage was less than 10 minutes.

She also said the hug and alleged assault took between five and 10 seconds, while it was actually about thee seconds.

Furthermore, she was unable to say exactly what Emerson allegedly said to her after the hug, and gave what Bott said were differing accounts of where people were in the packed bar.

The woman said she did not have a photographic memory, but was sure of her account.

“My memory of the event is correct.”

She also pointed out that the CCTV footage showed where Emerson's hand and fingers were when he picked her up.

The court martial continues, with the defence calling three witnesses, including Emerson, on Friday.