Man pleads guilty to lockdown drink-driving death of Northland pregnant teen

Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari was 18 and six months' pregnant when she was killed by a drink-driver.

The family of a Northland 18-year-old and her unborn baby, killed by a drink-driver during New Zealand's Covid-19 lockdown, are relieved he has admitted causing her death.

Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari, from Moerewa, died on April 19 when the parked car she was sitting in was hit by a car driven by 43-year-old Ioakimi Sale, also from Moerewa.

Beattie-Rihari, known as Roi, was six months’ pregnant, with her baby she had already named Pryncess Diana.

Supplied Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari is described as a beautiful girl who was always happy.

In the Kaikohe District Court on Friday, Sale admitted three charges associated with the crash.

READ MORE:

* Small Northland town of Moerewa rallies around stabbing victim's family

* Teenager dead after alleged drink-driver crashes into parked car in Northland



They included drink-driving causing death, failing to stop and ascertain injury after an accident and acting in a way that was forbidden by a medical officer of health by failing to isolate at home.

At the time of the crash, New Zealand was in alert level 4 lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Denise Piper/Stuff Friends and family of Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari created this image to symbolise her and her unborn baby, as "Queen Roimata and Pryncess Diana" in heaven. The image was worn on t-shirts in court on Thursday.

The court heard Sale was more than twice the drink-drive limit of 400 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, with a reading of 932mcg, and he had at least two previous convictions.

He was remanded in custody for sentencing on December 17, and indicated he was interested in taking part in restorative justice.

Outside court, Beattie-Rihari’s friends and family said they were pleased and relieved with the guilty verdict, after months of going through the courts.

Beattie-Rihari had been excited to be pregnant and was just two months away from marrying her partner, her mother Sarah Rihari said.

Supplied Nga Roimata Beattie-Rihari, centre front, was a youth worker with Moerewa Youth Centre.

The whole community of Moerewa – a small, close-knit town – felt her loss, whanāu said. The Covid-19 lockdown made it worse, as many people could not attend her tangi.

Rihari said Beattie-Rihari was a beautiful girl, who was always helping others.

“She was always bringing home girls who needed a bit of help.”

Beattie-Rihari was a youth worker with Moerewa Youth Centre, and fellow worker and cousin Kallisto Turner said her death was a huge loss.

The centre caters for Moerewa young people aged 11 to 19, giving them a space to come instead of being on the streets.

Turner said Beattie-Rihari loved kids, was alway happy and loved helping others.