Woman admits selling methamphetamine and spending thousands on stolen bank card

Veronica Lee Peters appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday facing 17 charges.

A Taranaki woman has admitted a raft of offending including selling methamphetamine and attempting to buy thousands worth of clothing on a stolen bank card.

In New Plymouth District Court on Thursday, Veronica Lee Peters, 35, accepted a sentencing indication and pleaded guilty to 17 charges relating to a number of incidents.

After two of Peters’ phones were seized by police, data was extracted that found she supplied and offered to supply methamphetamine on a number of occasions between May 1 and August 29.

During that time, on May 19, a man misplaced his wallet, which Peters quickly got her hands on.

In the following days she used the victim’s credit card to complete online purchases with Rebel Sport and Culture Kings Australia.

From Rebel Sport she ordered items totalling $2321.76. Three packages were delivered to Peters to the tune of $734.92 but Rebel Sport became suspicious and prevented a further $1586.84 worth of items being sent out.

She also purchased $1213.95 worth of items from Culture Kings Australia, but they too became suspicious and requested further details prior to shipping the order.

It was not completed and the victim received a full refund from Culture Kings.

Police conducted a search of Peters’ address on May 29 and found documentation relating to the purchases and some of the clothing.

In court, Peters pleaded guilty to six counts of supplying methamphetamine, two charges of possession of methamphetamine utensils, three of burglary, two of possession of cannabis, and one each of possession of methamphetamine, using a bank card for pecuniary advantage, giving police false details and unlicensed driver failing to comply.

The incidents date back to June 2019.

Judge Haamiora Raumati noted the pleas and referred the dishonesty matters to restorative justice.

A pre-sentence report was ordered and Peters was remanded on electronically-monitored bail.

She will return to court for sentencing on February 19.