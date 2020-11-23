Teacher who sexually abused teens was caught messaging students at prior school

Teacher Edwin John Downing has been convicted of grooming two teens online and sexually abusing them.

A teacher found guilty of sexually abusing children resigned from his job at a private school after being caught sending messages to students online.

Edwin John Downing has been found guilty of 11 charges including sexual violation, sexual conduct with a young person, and sexually grooming a young person.

Downing made contact with both victims, aged between 13 and 15 at the time, on the smartphone app Grindr before picking them up in his car.

He then drove them to out-of-the-way public places for sex.

At his trial his lawyer, Peter Kaye, described Downing as a 43-year-old geography teacher who had taught in New Zealand and overseas and who had an unblemished record.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Edwin Downing’s lawyer, Peter Kaye.

However, retired Scots College principal Tim Oughton told Stuff that in the mid-2000s he warned Downing, then a teacher there, for sending unwanted messages to students of the private boys' school.

Downing was warned, but was then caught sending messages for a second time.

Oughton said the messages were not of a sexual nature, but included the wink emoji.

“That’s not appropriate,” Oughton said. “Kids don’t want you to be their friend.”

He said he had a meeting with Downing at the time.

“I just said: ‘Eddie, you’ve really let yourself down’.”

Oughton said he also gave Downing some frank advice.

Supplied Tim Oughton is the former principal of Scots College in Wellington. (File photo)

“I said perhaps teaching wasn’t a suitable profession for him. I didn’t have to dismiss him, he resigned voluntarily.”

Oughton said Downing didn’t seem to realise how inappropriate his actions were, but told Oughton he would be leaving teaching.

The Teaching Council was not notified, Oughton said.

According to Downing’s evidence at trial, he trained at Christchurch College of Education and was first employed at Whanganui City College.

He then taught at Scots College.

After the incident at Scots, Downing headed to the United Kingdom in 2003. He taught there for four years, before shifting to central Ontario, Canada, where he again worked as a teacher.

Oughton said Downing never used him as a reference to get his subsequent jobs.

Downing returned to New Zealand in 2015 and began working at the private school ACG Strathallan in south Auckland.

He told the court he stopped working at the school in July 2018.

Kaye asked him whose decision that was.

“That was a combination of decisions but primarily my decision,” Downing replied.

The 13-year-old victim told police Downing occasionally spoke about his work.

“He would only talk about school, like, ‘Oh, if only you were like a student at my school then maybe we could hook up during school times,’ and stuff.”

The other victim said in evidence that Downing mentioned Strathallan on another occasion.

“He did tell me he found some of the boys at his school cute, but he’s always said he wanted to keep his personal life and his school life separate.”

Stuff contacted ACG Strathallan principal Danny O’Connor for comment, but he did not respond before deadline.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines. Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz. The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse. Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only)

Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.