Ōtara shootings: Parents keep children home from school over safety fears

A house was shot at in the third incident of its kind in Auckland on Saturday.

Parents are keeping their children home from school after a spate of shootings in south Auckland’s Ōtara led to safety fears.

On Friday, several houses were shot at and cars were smashed in the area, believed to be due to rising tensions among gangs. No one was injured.

A witness said they heard several pops “like a firecracker” and the smashing of cars about 5pm.

Another house was shot at on Saturday afternoon.

Two of the shootings happened near Ferguson Intermediate and Rongomai School.

Both principals, Ronnie Govendar from Ferguson and Paeriki Johnson from Rongomai, said the events on the weekend caused great concern in the community.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Manukau Ward councillor Efeso Collins says more youth workers are needed in Ōtara to stop young people getting “sucked into” gangs.

Some parents had opted to keep their kids home from school on Monday because of safety fears.

“We understand how concerning this is for our community but the schools are the safest place for our children,” Govendar said.

Johnson said the school didn't know enough about what was happening other than what staff saw and read on the news.

“The message to our tamariki is that we will continue on with our school programme. We don’t want to entertain any talk or generate any fear into our tamariki and our families. It is another school day.”

She said the school has walking buses to cater for pupils who need to walk home after school, but most usually get picked up by their families.

“We're happy that police will heighten their presence in our community which does bring some comfort to us and assurance, other than that our goal is make sure our children go straight home.”

Earlier on in November, Mayfield Primary School had to be put into lockdown after gunshots were reported.

Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins said he had been getting phone calls all weekend from “very concerned” parents and community members after the suburb experienced its third shooting within 24 hours.

Collins said more people have been falling into gang life after part of a government-funded youth programme was discontinued.

He said he is “exasperated” by the situation as the gang problem in south Auckland continues to grow.

“They've been running driver licensing programmes out here, but that's not going to get guns off our streets,” he said.

“What we need is more youth workers on the ground and interacting with the young people getting sucked into these gangs.

“When young people feel rejected by society they turn to those who offer them a sense of belonging and food to fill their stomachs – and that's exactly what the gangs do.”

While Collins said the incidents had dropped off after the Covid-19 lockdown in March, but gang activity is beginning to pick up again – and it is getting worse.

“You can't have these gangs try to sort out their problems on their own because it just spills out into the community, as we've seen.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Councillor Alf Filipaina agrees more social workers are needed in the area.

On Sunday, councillor Alf Filipaina also said he believes more social workers are needed in the area.

“The Government is in a position to address the situation. Social workers is where to go.”

After hundreds turned out for a community hui on gun violence in May 2019, Filipaina feels there has been no traction on what was discussed since.

“It’s shocking, very concerning the violence over the past year in the south Auckland area.”

Local MP Jenny Salesa said the community needs to be “vigilant” and “collectively work together” to address the issues that lead to gun violence.

The challenges Ōtara is facing are “unprecedented”, she said.

“A principal for one of our local schools has contacted me stating that his school has gone into lockdown twice last week because of the gun violence in the area. I support this principal’s request for police presence around his school as well as neighbouring schools.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Labour MP Jenny Salesa said Ōtara is facing “unprecedented" gun violence. (File photo)

“Many of our students are in the middle of sitting their external exams, and they should not have to worry about their safety going to and from schools.”

Salesa said she supports the request for more youth workers to work on the ground with schools, police and Oranga Tamariki.

“We must have a long-term solution in south Auckland for addressing gun violence, shootings and gang-related activities.”

Counties Manukau District Commander superintendent Jill Rogers said police believe the people involved are associated with an organised crime group and the incidents are linked and not random.

“We have increased our presence in the area and ask members of the public to be extra vigilant in reporting suspicious activity to us,” she said.

“We also ask that those who know the people responsible for these crimes to contact police, you can do so in confidence.”