$350 of tobacco bought on stolen bank cards 'given' to offender after break-ins

Geoffrey Alan Bright used stolen bank cards to buy hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes.

A Taranaki man used bank cards stolen during a series of car break-ins to buy around $350 of tobacco, claiming he was in on a deal that saw him get half the cigarettes.

Geoffrey Alan Bright, 49, denied breaking into any vehicles but admitted to buying the smokes with the pinched cards, claiming they were “given” to him.

“I don’t break into cars, and I am not near when they get broken into. I got given the cards by them,” he told police following his arrest, a summary of facts detailed.

“I just used them to buy smokes. I get half the smokes and they get half.”

READ MORE:

* Man's night of crime: four cars broken into and hundreds spent on stolen cards

* Cards taken from lost wallets in Nelson used to buy cigarettes, alcohol and food

* Calf abuse sentencing will act as a deterrent for others



Bright appeared in New Plymouth District Court last week facing multiple charges of using a bank card for pecuniary advantage and receiving property, all of which he has admitted.

The police summary of facts said one victim’s wallet was taken from a car parked at Back Beach on September 15.

Bright later attempted to buy $85 worth of cigarettes with a card from the stolen wallet but the transaction failed.

Stuff He appeared in New Plymouth District Court last week in relation to the offending.

Another victim’s car was broken into overnight on October 3 while parked on Poplar Gr, New Plymouth.

Her longboard skateboard and wallet, containing cash and a credit card, were taken.

Bright used the card around 6.30am on October 4 to purchase tobacco valued at $88.80.

About 10 minutes later, at a different store, he bought a further $88.80 of tobacco using the same card.

In the early hours of October 6, a handbag, containing property valued at $320, two wallets and a set of keys were taken from a car parked at Tegel Foods on Paraite Rd in Bell Block.

That same morning, Bright used a bank card from the victim’s stolen wallet to buy $88.80 of tobacco.

Within 15 minutes he repeated the act at another store.

When he was arrested on October 7, Bright was found in possession of a bank card that had been stolen, along with a handbag and iPhone, from a car parked at Back Beach on October 4.

In court, a pre-sentence report was ordered and Bright’s bail was varied.

He will return to court on February 19 for sentencing on the matters.