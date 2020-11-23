Ōtara shootings just the latest in a series for community on edge

Three shootings involving gangs occurred within a 24-hour spell in the south Auckland suburb of Ōtara over the weekend.

It started with several pops – “like a firecracker”, a witness said.

It was 5pm Friday, and a house in south Auckland's Ōtara, understood to be a base for the Tribesmen gang, was shot at multiple times.

Police swarmed the area at the coroner of Capstick and Ivon roads, taping off three smashed-up cars sitting on the grass verge and standing guard with guns.

Hours later, just a few hundred metres away, another house was shot at – this time, on Bairds Rd.

But it wouldn’t be the last shooting in the suburb that weekend.

On Saturday, around 2.25pm, police again swarmed Ōtara after reports of a gun going off in Preston Rd.

A person suffered unrelated minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau police district commander, has confirmed police believe the people involved are associated with a gang.

The incidents are linked and not random, she said.

They came less than a week after an Ōtara school had to go into lockdown due to reports of gunshots in the area.

Rogers said police had stepped up their patrols in the area and asked people to be “extra vigilant in reporting suspicious activity”.

University of Canterbury sociologist and gang expert Jarrod Gilbert said the gang scene has been growing quickly across New Zealand over the past few years.

“When gangs grow the room becomes more crowded, and people get elbowed. That tends to lead to conflict,” he said.

'The reason you see clusters of these events is that they escalate on tit-for-tat levels, one action creates another.”

Gilbert said south Auckland has the social and economic conditions where gang membership tends to thrive.

“Overcrowded housing, long term unemployment, intergenerational welfare, drug and alcohol abuse, and educational failure are the usual suspects,” he said.

“We tend to take particular notice when a gun goes ‘bang’, but in reality that gun is being primed by a huge number of factors that we don't tend to pay as much attention to as we perhaps should.”

The gun incidents are just the latest in a series over the past 18 months.

On July 26, 2019, a 16-year-old boy received a gunshot wound on nearby Featherston Cres about 11pm.

One neighbour said her partner gave first aid to the victim, who they believed had been shot in the legs and torso.

The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition but was stable after undergoing surgery.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding several days later.

Six weeks later, on September 2, a 17-year-boy was injured in a shooting near a property on Bairds Rd.

The teenager was taken to Middlemore Hospital with a gunshot wound, and was in stable condition the following day.

The property was cordoned off and seen guarded by three armed police officers.

And on February 28 this year, a 24-year-old man was found critically injured and died following a shooting on Bairds Rd at about 11.45pm.

Two men were arrested and later charged with murder.

There is no suggestion the earlier incidents were linked to those that occurred this month.

Local MP Jenny Salesa said gun violence and shootings are “unacceptable” in any society.

“Our wonderful community is dealing with challenges from gun violence that are unprecedented,” she said.

“As a society we should continue to be vigilant and to collectively work together to address the complex and long-standing issues that unfortunately manifest, at times, via gun violence in our communities.”

Salesa called for a long-term solution for addressing gun violence, shootings and gang-related activities.

“Our community leaders know from prior experience that having a comprehensive initiative where local schools, Police, Ministry of Social Development, Health and Oranga Tamariki work together has been successful at addressing the level of violence on the ground,” she said.

“I strongly support the request from our local community leaders for a similar approach and that it be sustained this time.”