Auckland murder accused 'feared for her life' before stabbing sister's partner

Freeda Ellen Witehira is on trial at the High Court at Auckland for murdering Colin Anderson in August 2019.

A woman on trial for killing her sister's partner says she stabbed him because she feared for her and her mother's life.

Freeda Ellen Witehira denies murdering Colin Adrian Anderson on August 24, 2019, in Ōtāhuhu, south Auckland.

The Crown claims Witehira must have known her actions could have caused Anderson's death but said it was for the jury to decide whether she had murderous intent on the night.

Last week, Quentin Duff, acting on behalf of Witehira, said his client admitted causing the fatal stab wound but was acting in self-defence and never intended to cause death.

On Monday, Witehira, giving evidence in her defence, became emotional as she recalled the events of August 24.

The incident happened at Kuini Witehira and Colin Anderson's property on Sturges Ave, Ōtāhuhu.

The defendant told the court she’d gone to the Sturges Ave property where her mother Mini, sister Kuini and Anderson were living.

“He was giving me the cold shoulder. I thought it was weird, there was something off about it," Witehira said.

The court previously heard, Anderson was angry at Witehira about an incident that happened a week before with his brother Josh.

Witehira said a group of people attacked her and Josh outside her house and stole items from his car.

The court heard, Anderson had been involved in selling a small amount of cannabis with his brother to make money.

On the night of the stabbing, Anderson began mumbling to himself “going on about the stuff that had been stolen”, Witehira said.

Witehira admitted arguing with him as she was upset he was blaming her for the incident with his brother.

The trial is set down before a jury and Justice Mary Peters at the High Court at Auckland.

Kuini took Anderson to their bedroom to try calm him down.

“He was calling me ... a nark ... saying he was going to smash me and that’s when I snapped and I ran towards the room.”

That's when Anderson "got wild", the court heard.

“He got angry, he pretty much threw my sister, and she went flying, and then he got up and he attacked me,” she said.

Witehira said she was hit on the back of her head before everything went dark.

Her sister Kuini left the house with her Witehira's son and their nephew.

Witehira admitted calling her other sister Whae and telling her she would stab Anderson if he didn’t “shut up”, however she said she didn't have any intention to hurt him.

That comment made Anderson angrier, and he came “charging" out of the room about to attack Witehira, she said.

As her mum stepped in to help, Anderson smacked Mini “full blast in the face” before choking her.

“It looked like he was strangling her to death it looked like he was going to kill her.”

Witehira hit Anderson’s leg with his crutch in an attempt to stop him attacking her mum.

“I’d just seen him punch my mum and strangle her out ... I thought he was going to hit me and take a blow and kill me.”

“When he came at me with a crutch and I turned and I went to go reach for whatever ... went to go grab something, and then he was right there in front of me and I’d hit him.”

At the time, Witehira thought she had hit Anderson with pencils.

“I was just trying to protect myself, I just wanted him to stop, he wouldn’t stop.”

Anderson then returned to his bedroom and everything went "quiet".

He was found by Witehira lying on the ground, not moving and not breathing.

“I tried to do CPR, mum pushed me out of the way, and she carried on.”

The trial continues.