William Katipa rape trial: Complainant wanted to 'frame someone up', court hears

William Katipa has denied two charges of sexually violating a fellow prisoner.

A prisoner says a fellow inmate told him he was going to “frame” someone for rape in order to sue the Corrections department, a court has heard.

William Katipa is on trial at the High Court in Auckland and has denied two charges of sexually violating a fellow inmate.

That inmate has told the court he was in his cell, bent over, and applying haemorrhoid cream when Katipa, a member of Black Power, came into his cell and raped him.

But convicted methamphetamine importer David Ikenna Obiaga told the court the inmate approached him before the attack.

READ MORE:

* William Katipa: Repeat rapist on trial for raping inmate in cell nextdoor



Obiaga said he was in the rec room with the inmate, inside the country’s maximum security prison, Paremoremo.

“[He] tell me he wants to sue Corrections … I asked for details and he said he’s going to frame someone up for rape.”

David White/Stuff Defence counsel Phil Hamlin suggested to the inmate that he saw William Katipa as an "easy target".

Obiaga said the inmate didn’t provide any further information.

“Everything that comes out of his mouth is…” Obiaga began, before being interrupted by Katipa’s lawyer Phil Hamlin.

“I told him if he wants to have a good case, he’ll need to get the police involved and he’ll need to go into details.”

Obiaga told Hamlin he had experience in “taking Corrections on”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney accused Obiaga of making up his story in exchange for protection.

Under cross-examination from the Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney, Obiaga confirmed he was being held in segregation.

“I fear for my safety … I requested [segregation] because I didn’t want nothing to do with my co-offenders.”

He confirmed to Culliney that there was a gang presence in prison.

Culliney accused Obiaga of making up the story in exchange for protection from a gang. Obiaga denied that was the case.

The trial continues.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only).

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.