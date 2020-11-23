Driver appeals jail sentence following lockdown crash that threw child from car

Three people, including an 11-year-old child, were injured in a car crash in central New Plymouth on May 1.

A man who smashed into a car while evading Taranaki police, causing the vehicle to spin 180 degrees, hit traffic lights and eject an 11-year-old child, has successfully appealed his jail sentence.

Ethan Paul Tito-Furze, 39, fled the central New Plymouth scene on foot while emergency services attended the wreckage, the recent High Court judgment detailed of the May 1 crash.

Three people were in the victim’s car, all of whom were hospitalised.

The child received grazes and bruising, the front passenger was cut from vehicle and suffered four broken ribs, and the driver sustained moderate injuries.

Tito-Furze was located and arrested shortly after.

The crash, during lockdown level 3, followed an incident of reckless driving while evading police weeks earlier when alert level four was in place nationwide.

During that April 25 incident, Tito-Furze drove for around 2.5 kilometres on the wrong side of the road travelling through five intersections.

Earlier again, on April 17, he had been arrested but released from custody on a pre-charge warning for breaching the Ministry of Health guidelines after being caught flouting the lockdown rules.

Taranaki-Daily-News The crash followed a police pursuit of Ethan Paul Tito-Furze. He was arrested and charged shortly after the crash and went on to admit the incident’s related charges in court.

Following the incidents, Tito-Furze admitted two charges of driving recklessly causing injury, two of operating a motor vehicle recklessly, and one each of failure to remain stopped for an enforcement officer, failure to stop for police, obstructing a medical officer of health, and breach of prison release conditions.

A sentencing judge in New Plymouth District Court regarded the facts as “about as bad” as he had ever read and Tito-Furze’s driving as “appallingly reckless”, the judgement stated.

The judge took a start point of 39 months’ imprisonment and then gave a global discount of 33 per cent for mitigating factors, including guilty pleas, remorse and personal circumstances raised in a cultural report.

Tito-Furze was then sentenced to two years and two months’ jail.

He has since appealed his sentence, bringing into question whether a discount of eight per cent, on top of the 25 per cent discount for guilty pleas, was enough to reflect both genuine remorse and the factors raised in the cultural report.

Defence lawyer Julian Hannam submitted to the High Court that Tito-Furze understood the seriousness of what he did and has expressed particular upset about the fact a child was involved.

David White/Stuff He was jailed and has recently appealed the length of his sentence. The High Court quashed the original sentence, and substituted it with a shorter term of imprisonment.

The cultural report stated Tito-Furze was “completely severed” from his Māori heritage and that he suffered a childhood continually exposed to alcohol, drugs, crime and violence.

In September’s appeal decision, publicly released this week, Justice Karen Clark was satisfied a discount of eight per cent was insufficient to reflect both remorse and Tito-Furze’s background.

She replaced it with a discount of 15 per cent, creating a new overall discount of 40 per cent.

The original sentence was quashed and substituted with one of one year and 10 months’ imprisonment.

The possibility of home detention was not addressed as Tito-Furze does not currently have an address to support that sentence, the judgment stated.