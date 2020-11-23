Auckland man on trial, facing rape charges from 17 years ago

Craig Koning photographed at Auckland District Court where he is on trial for rape charges.

An Auckland man raped his partner twice as she tried to escape his apartment, a jury has heard.

Craig Koning, 36, has denied two charges of sexual violation by rape. Both charges relate to a single occasion in 2004, when the complainant, Amy Coronakes, was aged 18 and Koning was aged 19.

Coronakes has waved her statutory right to name suppression for complainants in sexual cases, meaning she can be named in reporting of the case.

Crown prosecutor Lily Nunweek opened the case to the jury saying Coronakes had surprised Koning by bringing dinner to his apartment in Upper Queen St, where Koning was relaxing with a male friend.

“The defendant’s reaction to being surprised with dinner was anger,” Nunweek told the jury.

“He told her she was always f…... ruining things. He grabbed the dish and threw it [on the bench].”

There was a heated argument during which Koning’s male friend left the apartment.

When Coronakes also tried to leave, she found Koning had locked the door. She barricaded herself in the bathroom but Koning forced his way in, the jury heard.

Coronakes ran to the bedroom, where Koning forced her on to the bed and raped her twice, telling her “You’ve always f…… liked it rough.”

Stuff The week-long rape trial is being held at Auckland District Court.

“She told him she did not want this and was crying hysterically,” the Crown prosecutor said.

“No reasonable person could assume Amy Coronakes was consenting.”

Koning told Coronakes she could go home and could pick up the dish she had brought the dinner in, the next day.

“He gave her a hug and said thanks,” Nunweek said.

The jury was shown a recording of Coronakes’ formal interview with police, in which she said Koning had been “looking at himself in the mirror, staring with no emotion” as he allegedly raped her.

She said she stopped screaming “as it was not working”.

“I just shoved my face in the pillow to try and block it out.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Craig Koning denies two charges of rape, during his trial at Auckland District Court.

After Koning unlocked the door Coronakes “hobbled” back to her own apartment in pain, she said, and after crying for “a few hours” she had a shower, finding blood on her underwear.

Coronakes told police she then got into bed and wished she would not wake up.

“That is all I prayed for that night, that I would not wake up in the morning.”

The Crown told the jury Koning met up with Coronakes the next day and said he would kill himself if she told anyone what happened.

Coronakes later discovered she was pregnant and, after her mother reacted angrily, decided to terminate the pregnancy. The jury was warned to put their own feelings about the issue of termination aside in their deliberations of the case.

Koning’s defence lawyer, Ron Mansfield, told the court his client denied both charges.

LAWRENCE SMITH Craig Koning’s defence lawyer, Ron Mansfield, said the pair did not have sex on the night of the alleged attack.

“There is no doubt Mr Koning and Ms Coronakes were in a sexual relationship. There is also no doubt there was a disagreement about food she brought round to the flat when he was supposed to be spending time with his mate.

“But no sexual intercourse took place that night because both were upset with each other. It was hardly the environment for either person to want to have sex.”

Mansfield said there was also no dispute the two talked the next day and continued to see each other socially after the night of the alleged attack.

The trial, being heard before Judge June Jelas, will hear from six witnesses, as well as a live video link from Coronakes who lives overseas, and from the defendant.