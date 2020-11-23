Firearm presented in gang disorder, police say

Police are investigating after a gang disorder took place on the corner of Meeanee road and Pembroke street in Taradale.

A firearm was reportedly presented during a gang altercation in Napier, police say.

Emergency services were called to the “gang-related disorder” on the intersection of Meeanee road and Pembroke street, in Taradale at 7.15pm on Sunday.

“Gang members were engaged in an altercation and a firearm was reportedly presented,” a police spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Molotov cocktail recovered after shots fired in gang confrontation in Wairoa

* Second man appears in court following gang brawl in Hawke's Bay

* Police Minister urges Napier residents to attend meeting on gangs



On police arrival, those involved in the disorder fled the scene and no arrests were made.

Police searched an address and made inquiries in the area as well as increasing patrols while the investigation continued.

Area prevention manager Martin James said police were taking “these incidents extremely seriously and the safety and wellbeing of the community is our priority.”

“The community should not have to tolerate this kind of violence, and we are committed to holding those responsible to account."

*Anyone with information that may assist Police is asked to contact 105 and quote event number P044506340.