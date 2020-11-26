Police renew appeal for help after man kidnapped, officer shot at in same night

A lone female police officer was shot at back in late October after a man was kidnapped in what police believe were linked events.

Police have renewed an appeal for information after a man was kidnapped and shots were fired at police in the Far North last month.

The two separate incidents are believed to be linked.

In Thursday night's episode of Police Ten 7, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell revealed new details about the case, including that they had one suspect on CCTV, and urged the public to help the investigation.

On October 26, about 11pm, a man was in his car, parked up on State Highway 10 near Waipapa for the night. A car pulled up behind him, and two of four occupants dragged the man out of his car face-down, with a gun pointed at his head.

He was forced into his own car – a 2010 Nissan Skyline, registration number MWD839 – and driven to an ATM in Kerikeri where he was forced to give his PIN numbers. The men drained his bank account.

The men drove the victim back to where the found him, where they blindfolded, bound him, and forced him into his boot.

The man believed they went to a house, where he heard people talking and a dog barking.

He was then driven to a quarry in Matauri Bay Road, where he overheard the kidnappers say they wanted to burn the car.

“Absolutely terrified”, the man managed to untie his hands, popped the boot and "run for his life”, while hearing gunshots behind him, Dalzell said.

The man hid in a bush overnight, waited until it got light, and sought refuge about 8am the following morning.

DENISE PIPER/Stuff The Police armed offenders squad conducts an operation near Matauri Bay, north of Kerikeri, following the incident.

He didn't get a good look at the attackers, who were wearing dark clothing and whose faces were disguised.

His car was found burnt out on Puketotara Road about 5am, alongside a white 2018 Toyota Corolla, also burnt-out, which had been stolen a year earlier in Opononi.

Meanwhile, about 4.10am on October 27, a car pulled out in front of a police vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road on State Highway 11, near the Puketona Junction with SH10.

Before the officer could get out of her car, two armed men got out of the parked vehicle.

She tried to reverse away at speed, while a shot was fired at the car, damaging the windscreen.

The officer was left shaken, but uninjured.

Dalzell said police believe the two incidents may be linked.

Denise Piper/Stuff Northland district crime manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie explains why police think an officer being shot at and a kidnapping in Northland could be related.

“I’m absolutely convinced someone will know something," he said, appealing to the public to come forward if they had any information about either incident.

He also said there was “every chance” the men involved had travelled to Northland for the Labour Weekend.

Dalzell said the man who was kidnapped had been “incredibly affected” by what happened to him, and police were determined to identify and “hold those responsible to account for their actions”.

He said police also want to find those who shot at the officer.

“It is extremely lucky that she was not seriously injured or worse."

People with information were urged to contact 0800 107 INFO, or to contact a case officer anonymously.