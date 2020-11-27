Man given life sentence for murdering man by shooting him in face

The site of the murder of Michael Huata, at Mohaka, Hawke’s Bay.

A Wairoa man has been given a life sentence for the murder of another man when shooting him in the face at close range.

Ben Lambert, 22, was sentenced in the High Court at Gisborne on Friday for the murder of Michael Huata in June last year.

Justice Robert Dobson sentenced Lambert to life with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Huata, 29, a father of five, was shot in the face by Lambert, who was standing just a few steps away when he pulled the trigger of a sawn-off shotgun, on the evening of June 18.

READ MORE:

* Fatal shot followed days of conflict between residents in remote Hawke's Bay

* Dad's finger severed as he protected daughter from ex-partner

* Ben Lambert pleads not guilty to charge of murdering Michael Huata



Lambert had been due to stand trial for the murder last month, but entered a guilty plea on the day the trial was due to start.

Andre Chumko/Stuff Huata had climbed over a fence and was going to a neighbouring house when he was confronted by Lambert.

The confrontation between Lambert and Huata occurred at Mohaka, just south of Wairoa. It was the culmination of several days of conflict, fights, threats and alleged thefts, between Lambert and others living in the Mohaka and Raupunga areas.

On the evening of the murder, Lambert drove to a Mohaka house armed with the cut-down semi-automatic shotgun. He took up a position that allowed him to view the house, inside of which was a man he wanted to confront.

He watched as Huata arrived in a car with another resident.

Huata had come to the address because he was concerned about incidents over the previous days and was worried about the safety of three children at the house.

At some stage in the evening, when it was dark, Huata left the house and climbed a small fence to go to the neighbour’s property.

As he did this Lambert moved into view and told Huata to return to the house and get the man he wanted to confront.

Andre Chumko/Stuff The scene where Michael Huata was killed. Family later identified Lambert as a likely suspect.

Huata did not reply and kept moving towards Lambert. Both men were members of the Black Power gang and had known each other for a long time.

Lambert raised the firearm and told Huata to get the man. Huata stopped briefly, remained silent, and then kept walking towards Lambert.

Lambert lifted the barrel and aimed it at Huata, saying: “I aint f...ing around my n.....”.

Both men could see each other’s eyes.

Lambert would later say: “I seen fear in people’s eyes and when I looked into his eyes for that last f...ing time I never saw that look in his eyes. He wasn’t scared.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Justice Robert Dobson sentenced Lambert in the High Court at Gisborne on Friday. (File photo)

Lambert took a deep breath, raised the barrel and said: “Yo f..., my gangsta,” then pulled the trigger.

He was about 1.5 metres from Huata, who suffered a massive injury to the lower face and neck.

Huata, who had not been armed, was taken to Wairoa Hospital but died of his injuries.

Lambert then drove away. About 10km north of Mohaka he drove to a secluded area and abandoned the car. He walked across farmland and threw the firearm into a stream then walked along a railway track to his home.

Lambert was identified early on as a suspect but there was no direct evidence linking him to the crime at the time.

He later met with police and told them he was the shooter. The firearm was found in the stream.

Justice Dobson said the 14 victim impact statements submitted by Huata’s parents and whānau were similar in describing the “gut-wrenching terms the huge loss that they all feel”.

“A common theme in those victim impact statements is that Mr Huata was treated as a protector of all the family as well as being a positive grandson, son, brother, father, uncle and friend. They saw his strength as protecting them and keeping them safe and the shock of his death has caused huge disruption in all of their lives,” Dobson said.

He urged Lambert to reflect on the statements and to realise that Huata was “by no means your only victim".