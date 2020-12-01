Ex-Floating Foundation boss Craig Koning guilty of raping girlfriend 16 years ago

Craig Koning had denied two counts of sexual assault by rape during his trial at the Auckland District Court.

A man who led charity missions to the Pacific Islands​ raped his girlfriend as she tried to escape his Auckland apartment after a row in 2004, a jury has found.

Craig Koning, 36, faced a week-long trial at the Auckland District Court on two charges of sexually assaulting Amy Coronakes​, then aged 18, by rape. Koning was aged 19 at the time.

Coronakes waived her statutory right to name suppression for complainants in sexual cases, meaning she can be named in reporting of the case.

Koning was the former head of the Floating Foundation, which delivered medical supplies to remote villages in the Pacific, and was the subject of a Stuff #MeToo investigation revealing he bullied women on the boat and singled out young volunteers for sex.

He showed no reaction in the dock when the jury foreman read out the guilty verdicts.

A lone supporter of Koning’s in the public gallery wept at the verdict. Coronakes’ mother was also in court.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Craig Koning, photographed at the Auckland District Court while on trial for rape charges.

On Monday, Judge June Jelas​ summed up the evidence for the jury members before they retired for their deliberations.

She said the Crown’s case was that Coronakes had been consistent throughout the years, telling her mother in 2004 and her father in 2008 about the rape.

She also sent Koning a Facebook message in 2012 saying she would go to police if she knew he’d hurt anyone else, and then giving statements to police in 2018, and via video link to the court at trial.

“[The Crown says] it's hard to see what the benefits would be for Ms Coronakes to make a complaint of this type in particular,” the court was told.

The judge said the defence’s case was that Coronakes’ claim was “completely false” and that there were inconsistencies in her story and in what she had told her parents and the court.

The defence claimed Coronakes laid the rape complaint to seek revenge against Koning for not supporting the pregnancy she said resulted from the rape.

Stuff Koning, 36, has been on trial on two charges of rape at the Auckland District Court.

The judge said that as Coronakes and Koning were the only ones in the bedroom who could know what happened, it would come down to who the jury believed was telling the truth.

“You will need to consider the credibility and the reliability of Ms Coronakes and Mr Koning.

“They were the only two persons in the flat at the time. If you find Amy Coronakes’ evidence not credible, then the verdicts must be not guilty.”

Jury members returned their guilty verdicts on Tuesday afternoon. Koning was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in the new year.

Speaking outside court, Coronakes’ mother, Glenis Parker, said she was happy the jury had “believed my Amy”.

“It's hard going into something historic like this – we knew that and Amy knew that. All I want is to give my Amy a hug.”