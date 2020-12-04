Police seek video, photos of east Auckland house fire where former soldier died

About a dozen police and fire vehicles were at the scene of a fire on Minerva Tce, in Cockle Bay, on October 20 (Video first published October 21, 2020).

Police want any photos and video the public took of an east Auckland house fire where a man died.

Former soldier Wiremu Arapo, 27, died just two metres from the exit of the Minerva Tce, Cockle Bay rental property as it was engulfed in flames on the evening of October 20.

A homicide investigation was launched last month as a post-mortem examination of Arapo's body had led them to treat the matter as suspicious.

At the time, a local fire service commander said Arapo was found near a doorway, but he couldn’t say if the 27-year-old had been trying to escape or if he’d gone back into the house.

Part of the superstructure of the home still stands but half the roof is missing and the inside is a charred wreck.

Acting detective senior sergeant Craig Bolton from Counties Manukau East Police said police are aware many people in the area had taken photos or video of the fire.

George Block/Stuff The remains of the Cockle Bay house where Wiremu Arapo died.

“Police are asking people to submit their footage to assist with our investigation,” Bolton said.

“We are specifically asking for footage leading up to, during and after the fire.”

Bolton said officers still wanted to hear from anyone who had not yet come forward with information about any suspicious activity at the address, or anyone with knowledge about the fire and who was responsible.

He said an online portal had been set up for people to submit footage.

east fm/Supplied The fire at the Cockle Bay house is part of a homicide inquiry.

Arapo ran a personal training business from the garage of the home and neighbours said clients could be seen regularly coming and going down the long drive.

Prior to Covid-19 he worked as a personal trainer at Auckland gyms before setting up shop at the home.

Earlier, Arapo served for five years as a crewman in the Army, his Linkedin profile said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote the file number 201021/0932.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.