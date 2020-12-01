Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Mystery overseas backers funded floundering businesses

A forensic examination of the Sunnyhills home of Elizabeth Zhong is being carried out by police.

An Auckland businesswoman, whose death is at the centre of a homicide inquiry, is believed to have owed millions of dollars to the overseas backers of her beleaguered businesses.

Mystery surrounds the identity of the foreign financiers, who poured upwards of $10 million into Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong's purchase of Digipost, a film production company.

Meanwhile, an accountant who managed the sale of the business has described a strange and puzzling transaction, one where he never knew the identity of the financial backers.

The 55-year-old’s body was discovered in her car near her east Auckland home on Saturday. She was earlier subjected to a brutal attack in her home.

Her killer, or killers, remain at large.

Police have launched a homicide investigation and forensic specialists are focusing their attention on her $2 million home in Suzetta Pl, Sunnyhills.

An autopsy was completed on Monday, but a police process to formally identify her continues.

Zhong had sprawling business interests but was in dire financial straits in the lead-up to her death.

The Epsom premises of Digipost, a visual effects and post-production company, were recently sold in a mortgagee sale.

Supplied Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong, 55, was reported missing on Saturday morning.

Zhong was also the sole director and shareholder of wine-making companies Kennedy Point Group Ltd and Carrick Wines Ltd, both of which are in receivership, as is another of her businesses, Sunbow Ltd.

Stuff understands Zhong was millions in the red to overseas financial backers with links to China and Hong Kong, and was becoming further indebted as she could not keep up with interest payments.

Digipost (formerly Digital Post) was founded 30 years ago by Garry Little and was a key original player in Auckland's film industry, employing various specialist staff.

Little and the other shareholders sold the business and its land and buildings to Zhong in 2017.

Auckland chartered accountant Matthew Bellingham managed the sale transaction on behalf of the old shareholders.

He said the sale had various unusual aspects, from a lack of due diligence by the buyer to the huge sum of money from a mystery foreign backer.

“We assumed it was coming out of China somewhere,” he said.

“We always thought that there was something a little bit smelly about the whole thing.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Forensic specialists continued their inquiries at Zhong’s east Auckland home on Monday.

Throughout the process he never met Zhong, instead dealing with her Auckland accountant Sam Chan and solicitor Jean Ong.

Neither Chan nor Ong would comment when asked where the money to purchase Digipost came from.

“It’s confidential, No 1,” Chan said. “No 2, no comment.”

Three years on from the sale, Bellingham said he remembered a number of strange aspects and red flags. “It was a really weird transaction.”

They wanted the purchase structured as a share sale rather than an asset sale, unusual for the size of the business, Bellingham said.

By 2018, Zhong was the sole director of the company, with one of her now-insolvent vineyard companies Sunbow holding four separate share allocations.

Company records show Sunbow Ltd had two shareholders: Zhong, and Sunbow Investment Ltd, which was listed to a central Hong Kong address.

During the sale process, Zhong and her representatives did very little digging or due diligence into the company they were purchasing, Bellingham said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Flowers placed near Zhong's home on Monday.

The money, understood to be in the region of $10m, was paid on time into a solicitor's trust account and dispersed out without issue, he said.

“We thought there was something a little bit strange with where the dough was coming from. We never knew who the backers were or anything.

“But again, where the money came from was nothing to do with us, so long as it came in. It was [before] the current anti-money-laundering legislation.”

Bellingham said he was told at the time of the deal that Zhong was hoping to secure post-production and visual effects work from the Chinese film and television industry, but that never eventuated.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The home on a sleepy suburban street remained cordoned off on Monday, with an armed officer stationed outside.

Digipost was New Zealand's premier post-production company in its heyday and ran profitably under its old owners, aside from a couple of hard years, he said.

Bellingham said a former employee and shareholder who was retained for a time with the business under its new ownership was concerned with what he saw.

“He said they were just making strange business decisions, driving the thing into the ground.

“He was ... a little disturbed at just what was going on, because it was their baby.”

Anyone with information of use to the police investigation was asked to contact 105, quoting file number 201128/1909, or to make contact anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.