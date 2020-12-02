RSA killer William Bell challenging maximum security move after alleged escape bid

William Dwane Bell pictured in 2002 at his trial for the murder of William Absolum, Wayne Johnson and Mary Hobson.

Triple murderer William Dwane Bell has gone to court to challenge a decision to classify him as a maximum security prisoner.

Bell murdered William Absolum, Wayne Johnson and Mary Hobson and attempted to murder Susan Couch at the Mt Wellington Panmure Returned and Services Association in 2001.

He is serving a life sentence with New Zealand’s longest minimum non-parole period, 30 years, at Auckland Prison in Paremoremo.

Bell appeared in the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday to challenge the Department of Corrections’ decisions around his security classification.

READ MORE:

* RSA murderer William Bell takes action against Corrections after losing kitchen job amid hostage allegation

* RSA triple killer William Bell gets $1000 for 'unlawful' prison strip search



The judicial review is set down for two days in front of Justice Mark Woolford Bell is representing himself and has not engaged a lawyer.

PHIL DOYLE/Stuff WIlliam Bell pictured at trial in 2002.

He started the proceedings by apologising for his “horrendous crime”.

He is “not proud” of what he did, the court heard.

“No amount of words can ever replace the loss and the sorrow and the sufferings I have caused to the loved ones of the victims. I am truly sorry for what I have done.”

The court heard in August 2019, Bell was removed from his role in the prison’s new state-of-the-art kitchen, where he had been working towards an NCEA qualification.

He said a fellow prisoner had called Crimestoppers, alleging Bell had plotted to take a female staff worker hostage in order to escape.

Bell was then reclassified from low-medium risk to a maximum security prisoner.

He said he had been given various demerit points which were “inaccurate and baseless”.

He said Corrections had previously described him as “well-behaved” and he was not considered a violent prisoner.

Stuff Phillip Smith's number was inside Bell's notebook.

He had been keeping a notebook, which Corrections used as evidence he was planning an escape, the court heard.

However, he had simply written truck number plates inside, so he could identify delivery trucks while working in the kitchen, he said.

The court also heard the name and bank account number of high-profile prisoner Phillip John Smith were in the notebook.

Bell said that was because he owed money to Smith. Corrections had jumped to the “extreme” as Smith had escaped before, he said.

He had since been reclassified as a low-medium risk prisoner again, he said.

The hearing continues.