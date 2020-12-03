Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Neighbour describes Rolls-Royce meetings and emotional phone call over $10m debt

A forensic examination of the Sunnyhills home of Elizabeth Zhong is being carried out by police.

An Auckland businesswoman found dead in her car boot was said to owe a business partner $10 million.

Stuff has also uncovered a new report of suspicious activities at one of her properties over the year leading up to her brutal killing at her east Auckland home.

That activity includes a neighbour who said they witnessed several meetings involving groups of young, affluent men driving Maseratis and Rolls-Royces.

Those are among several new details to emerge related to their investigation into the death of Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong, 55. Police are treating her death as a homicide.

Supplied Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong, 55, was reported missing on Saturday morning.

Investigators are still hunting for the killer, or killers. They are yet to make an arrest or lay charges.

Zhong's body was discovered in her car near her home in Suzetta Pl, Sunnyhills, on Saturday.

An autopsy was completed on Monday. A police process to formally identify her continues but investigators say they are confident the body in the boot was hers.

Zhong had sprawling business interests but was in dire financial straits in the lead-up to her death.

The Epsom premises of Digipost Entertainment, a visual effects and post-production company she bought in 2017 with help from a mystery foreign backer, were recently sold in a mortgagee sale.

She was also the sole director and shareholder of wine-making companies Kennedy Point Group Ltd and Carrick Wines Ltd, both of which are in receivership, as is another of her businesses, Sunbow Ltd.

In the days after her death Stuff spoke to various former associates, business partners and accountants with links to Zhong.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Forensic specialists at Zhong’s east Auckland home on Monday.

They painted a picture of a kind and well-liked woman whose business relationships disintegrated as her finances unravelled.

Detectives have not provided any information on possible motives for the killing or any potential suspects.

Until roughly last year, Zhong lived at a home surrounded by sprawling grounds on Pomona Rd at Kumeu in rural northwest Auckland.

Before her divorce in 2017, she lived there with her ex-husband with whom she had a daughter. The family came to New Zealand from China around 1997.

After she was reported missing, but before police announced a homicide inquiry, her ex-husband said he believed Zhong had been murdered.

A man who owns a property in Kumeu next to Zhong's said he became good friends with her, describing her as a “lovely lady.”

George Block/Stuff The padlocked gate leading up to Zhong's former home at Kumeu, in rural west Auckland. Between Friday and Saturday someone opened the gate and emptied the letterbox, a neighbour said.

He spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared repercussions if his name appeared in print.

The man used to regularly have dinner with her and would graze his stock on her property.

“We were very close,” he said.

He last saw her part-way through 2019.

Near the end of that year he received a phone call from a man he knew as a business partner of Zhong's.

He said the emotional-sounding man told him Zhong owed him $10m.

In the year that followed, the man witnessed several meetings involving groups of young, affluent men driving Maseratis and Rolls-Royces, he said.

On Friday, the day before Zhong's body was found, the neighbour said he saw her letterbox stuffed to the brim as usual with mail, in front of the padlocked gate to the winding driveway.

The day after, he noticed the letterbox had been emptied.

The padlock had been dislodged and was on the other side of the gate, indicating someone had been up the driveway to the house on Friday or Saturday, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Flowers placed near Zhong's home on Monday.

When news broke of Zhong's disappearance and death he contacted police with that information, but on Wednesday he was yet to hear from detectives.

Business associates of Zhong told Stuff the business partner travelled frequently between China and New Zealand and had interests in the Chinese film and television industries.

The identity of the foreign financiers behind Zhong's purchase of Digipost Entertainment remains unclear.

An accountant who managed the sale, Matthew Bellingham, said he was told at the time of the deal that Zhong was hoping to secure post-production and visual effects work from the Chinese film and television industry, but that never eventuated.

Bellingham said the sale had various unusual aspects, from a lack of due diligence by the buyer to the huge sum of money from a mystery foreign backer.

The money, understood to be in the region of $10m, was paid on time into a solicitor's trust account and dispersed without issue, he said.

“We thought there was something a little bit strange with where the dough was coming from. We never knew who the backers were or anything.

“But again, where the money came from was nothing to do with us, so long as it came in. It was [before] the current anti-money-laundering legislation.”

A former director of one of Zhong’s companies, Sunbow Ltd, who asked to remain anonymous, remembered her as very busy, constantly travelling for work and passionate about her business interests.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The home on a sleepy suburban street remained cordoned off on Monday, with an armed officer stationed outside.

He was aware of her financial problems with didn’t think it was so serious.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, of Counties Manukau police, said a detailed scene examination at Zhong’s Sunnyhills home is ongoing and is not expected to be finished until the end of the week.

“We are continuing to speak with a number of people known to Ms Zhong as we work to piece together the events leading up to her death.”

Police did not address questions on whether passport flags or blocks were in place related to the investigation or whether they were working with their foreign counterparts as part of the homicide inquiry.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact 105, quoting file number 201128/1909.