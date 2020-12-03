Corrections says RSA killer William Bell's security classification upgrade 'fair'

Triple RSA killer William Dwane Bell pictured in 2002 at his murder trial.

Triple murderer William Dwane Bell has continued his challenge against Corrections’ decision to classify him as a maximum security prisoner.

Bell murdered William Absolum, Wayne Johnson and Mary Hobson and attempted to murder Susan Couch at the Mt Wellington Panmure Returned and Services Association in 2001.

He is serving a life sentence with New Zealand’s longest minimum non-parole period, 30 years, at Auckland Prison in Paremoremo.

The judicial review continued in Thursday at the High Court at Auckland, with Bell seeking to challenge the Department of Corrections’ decisions around changes to his security classification.

Bell started Wednesday’s proceedings by apologising for his “horrendous crime”.

“No amount of words can ever replace the loss and the sorrow and the sufferings I have caused to the loved ones of the victims. I am truly sorry for what I have done.”

David White/Stuff An anonymous prisoner rang Crimestoppers saying William Bell was plotting to escape Paremoremo Prison.

The court heard that in August 2019, Bell was removed from his role in the prison’s new state-of-the-art kitchen, where he had been working towards an NCEA qualification.

The court heard there was an allegation he was going to poison staff.

Shortly after that incident a fellow prisoner called Crimestoppers, alleging Bell had plotted to take a female staff worker hostage in the prison laundry in order to escape.

Bell was then reclassified from low-medium risk to a maximum security prisoner.

He has since been reclassifed back down to low-medium risk.

Counsel for Corrections Helen Carrad said its processes were “fair, lawful and proportionate”.

Carrad said Bell posed an “extremely high risk” to the public if he did manage to escape.

On Thursday, Carrad said Corrections had information Bell posed a credible threat.

“For a public safety perspective and reputation risk he is considered as one of our most dangerous prisoners and should always be regarded as such,” a prison officer said in a form.

Carrad said Corrections adequately informed Bell of the reclassification decisions.

“The decision was subject to a reconsideration application which was sent to head office, acted upon and very thoroughly considered and resulted in one of the results Mr Bell himself had suggested,” Carrad said.

Phil Doyle/Stuff William Bell represented himself at the hearing. (Pictured in 2002)

Bell is also claiming Corrections breached his rights under the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act.

He said the decisions made by Corrections were motivated by unconscious bias, based on his Māori heritage, intellectual impairment and criminal offending.

However, Corrections said there was no evidence to support this and the prisoner was treated with dignity throughout.

On Wednesday, Bell told the court Corrections had previously described him as “well-behaved” and he was not considered a violent prisoner.

He had been keeping a notebook, which Corrections used as evidence he was planning an escape, the court heard.

He said he had simply written truck number plates inside, so he could identify delivery trucks while working in the kitchen.

The court also heard the name and bank account number of high-profile prisoner Phillip John Smith was in the notebook.

Bell said that was because he owed money to Smith. Corrections had jumped to the “extreme” as Smith had escaped before, he said.

On Wednesday, Honor Lanham, counsel assisting the court, said there were concerns of natural justice for Bell and Corrections had failed to give him adequate reasons for his reclassifications.

Lanham said it was difficult for Bell to be moved to another prison as he was not eligible for certain rehabilitation programmes.

The hearing continues.