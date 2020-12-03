Bridget Simmonds murder case: Crown has 1800 pages of evidence

The Crown has 1800 pages of information and evidence in relation to the murder of Northland woman Bridget Simmonds.

Samuel Hemuera Pou, 58, is charged with murdering Simmonds between February and March 2019, along with causing her grievous bodily harm, three counts of injuring another woman, plus one charge of cannabis possession.

Te Koha Samuel Pou is accused of using Simmonds’ bank card, receiving stolen property and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to all charges and a three-week trial is set for June 2021.

READ MORE:

* Bridget Simmonds: Friends mark birthday of alleged murder victim with donations

* Man accused of murdering Whangārei woman Bridget Simmonds pleads not guilty

* Bridget Simmonds disappearance: Murder-accused loses name suppression



A high-profile search was sparked when Simmonds, then 42, went missing from Whangārei on February 23, 2019.

NZ Police/supplied Bridget Simmonds went missing in 2019, then aged 42, and her body was discovered 15 months later. (Fle photo)

But it was not until an appeal on the anniversary of her disappearance that more information came to light, leading police to suspect foul play.

In June, Simmonds’ body was excavated by police from a rural property at Parakao, west of Whangārei.

The mother-of-two is described as being a funny person with a “heart of gold”.

Denise Piper/Stuff Samuel Pou is accused of murdering Bridget Simmonds.

In the High Court in Whangārei on Thursday, defence lawyer for the two accused asked for more time before a pre-trial hearing, saying they had recently received 1800 pages of documents through disclosure.

That is the equivalent of about seven standard non-fiction books.

Justice Timothy Brewer agreed to a pre-trial hearing on April 20, 2021, and also set another call-over for March 18, 2021, in case other issues are identified in the information.

Samuel Pou was remanded in custody, while Te Koha Pou was remanded on electronically monitored bail until the trial.