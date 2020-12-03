Ōtara shootings: Man arrested after guns, explosives found in south Auckland

There has been a spate of shootings in the south Auckland suburb of Ōtara.

A man has been arrested in relation to a spate of shootings in Ōtara, south Auckland.

The 24-year-old was charged after three guns, ammunition and “a quantity of explosives” were found at a Manurewa house, police said.

He will appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday, charged with discharging a firearm with reckless disregard for the safety of others, unlawful possession of prohibited weapons, ammunition and explosives.

According to court documents, he is charged with the possession of three semi-automatic weapons, including an AK47.

He is also charged with possessing a detonator cord and a stick of power gel explosive.

In total, the man faces seven charges. The charge of discharging a firearm carries the longest sentence – 14 years in prison.

Police maintain a presence near Bland Pl, Ōtara, after houses were allegedly shot at and vehicles smashed.

The community has been on edge after six shootings in the suburb over the space of a few days.

Ōtara resident Gary Cooper previously said he slept on the floor of his house with his children after gunshots on their street.

“My son thought it was fireworks from Guy Fawkes but I know that sound. It was definitely gunshots,” he said.

Neighbours are concerned after a spate of drive by shootings in South Auckland.

“I just thought about the safety of my kids.”

On Tuesday, police said two rival gangs – the Tribesmen and the Killer Beez – had reached an agreement to stop the violence in the suburb.

The man is the second to be arrested over the incidents. An 18-year-old was arrested on November 24 and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

Detective inspector Chris Barry said further arrests are anticipated.

“Police would like to reassure the public that there is zero tolerance for gun violence in our community,” he said.

“Police continue to maintain a high level of presence in Ōtara.”

Last week, local councillor Efeso Collins said a meeting held on November 24, hosted by police, showed how on edge a lot of people were after the incidents.

Manukau Ward councillor Efeso Collins says people in the area are concerned and saddened by the shootings.

The meeting was attended by community leaders, school principals and concerned parents and families affected by the shootings.

“You got a real sense of just how concerned, sad and probably depressed and worried some of these parents are, even the principals, because it affects the children that come to school every day,” Collins said.

“I carry a bit of sadness with me because this is my community, this is Ōtara, this is where I grew up.”

He said he had been getting calls from the community from concerned parents and noticing people were keeping students home, while there were more parents walking their children to school.