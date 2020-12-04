Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Body lay in boot for hours after police found car

A forensic examination of the Sunnyhills home of Elizabeth Zhong is being carried out by police.

An Auckland businesswoman whose death sparked an ongoing homicide investigation lay undiscovered in the boot of her car near her home for at least six hours after police found the vehicle, Stuff understands.

Elizabeth (Ying) Zhong was brutally stabbed in her east Auckland home some time between Friday afternoon, when she was last seen alive, and Saturday morning, when she was reported missing.

Shortly after 11am on Saturday police found her vehicle in Roadley Ave, a two-minute drive around the corner from her $2 million Suzetta Place home in the sleepy suburb of Sunnyhills.

The officers who found her car did not check in the boot, Stuff understands.

READ MORE:

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Neighbour describes Rolls-Royce meetings and emotional phone call over $10m debt

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: Mystery overseas backers funded floundering businesses

* Elizabeth Zhong homicide: 'Honourable' businesswoman was in financial difficulty



The incident echoes the case of An An Liu 13 years ago, whose body lay in a car for days, right under the nose of police examining her Mt Roskill property.

Diana Worthy/Stuff Elizabeth Zhong, pictured in 2015.

Throughout Saturday, police assigned to the Zhong case followed normal protocols for a missing person, including checking hospitals and clinics around the city and speaking to people close to her to try to track her down.

Officers had entered her house and found the gruesome crime scene by early afternoon, it is understood.

About 5.15pm, six hours after Zhong’s car was found, police issued a release to media asking for the public’s help to find the missing woman.

It was not until about the early evening that police thoroughly examined the car and found her body in the car, Stuff understands.

Police announced publicly about 11pm they had discovered her body.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Police at the Suzetta Place home of Elizabeth Zhong on Sunday.

Police are yet to make an arrest or lay charges in the case, nearly a week after her death.

Stuff’s understanding of the sequence of events was corroborated by a woman who lived in Roadley Ave, near where Zhong's car was found, who did not want to be named.

She said she saw officers arrive in her street about 11.15am.

But she did not hear the car’s alarm activate until several hours later, indicating they had opened the boot, she said.

Despite repeated requests, the police’s media team has not provided a timeline of the sequence of events after Zhong was reported missing.

Stuff submitted questions to police asking why the car was not searched more quickly when it was found, the length of time between the discovery of the bloody crime scene at Zhong’s home and the decision to search the car thoroughly, and the exact time the body was discovered.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman said she could neither confirm nor deny there was a delay between finding the car and discovering the body.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Forensic specialists at Zhong’s east Auckland home on Monday.

“For operational reasons we are not in a position today to comment on specifics around what you have asked.”

In September 2007, An An Liu, 27, was found dead in a car outside the home she shared with her husband, Nai Yin Xue.

It took police nearly two days to search the car after they first arrived at the Mt Roskill property.

Police later conceded their inquiries could have moved faster.

Xue strangled Liu then fled with his daughter, Qian Xun, who was 3 at the time, to Australia.

He then left her alone at a Melbourne train station, then flew to the United States.

As authorities strove to work out the toddler’s identity, she became known as Pumpkin, due to the Pumpkin Patch clothing she was wearing.

After months on the run, Xue was captured when members of a Chinese family in Georgia recognised him, tied him up and called police.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Flowers placed near Zhong’s home on Monday.

In 2009 Xue, then aged 55, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 12 years for the murder.

He initially maintained innocence but finally admitted to the crime at a parole hearing in March.

Xue was denied parole and will come before the board again in 2021.

Victim amassed huge debts before death

Zhong had sprawling business interests but was in dire financial straits in the lead-up to her death.

The Epsom premises of Digipost Entertainment, a visual effects and post-production company she bought in 2017 with help from a mystery foreign backer, were recently sold in a mortgagee sale.

She was also the sole director and shareholder of wine-making companies Kennedy Point Group Ltd and Carrick Wines Ltd, both of which are in receivership, as is another of her businesses, Sunbow Ltd.

Detectives have not provided any information on possible motives for the killing or any potential suspects.

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, of Counties Manukau police, said a detailed scene examination at Zhong’s Sunnyhills home is ongoing and is not expected to be finished until the end of the week.

“We are continuing to speak with a number of people known to Ms Zhong as we work to piece together the events leading up to her death.”

Police did not address questions on whether passport flags or blocks were in place related to the investigation or whether they were working with their foreign counterparts as part of the homicide inquiry.

Investigators asked anyone with information to contact 105, quoting file number 201128/1909.