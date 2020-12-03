Wellsford homicide: Man and woman wanted over fatal shooting of Zane Smith detained

Desmond Bourne and Serene Tilsley were sought in connection with the death of Zane Smith.

A man and woman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Wellsford, north Auckland, have been detained by police.

Desmond Bourne and Serene Tilsley were being sought by police after 37-year-old Zane Smith was found dead in his car on Wayby Station Rd, with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

Detective inspector Scott Beard said Tilsley handed herself in to police and had been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Bourne was located by police at an Auckland central address where he was found unresponsive.

READ MORE:

* Wellsford homicide: Woman sought by police over fatal shooting of Zane Smith

* Wellsford homicide: Friends pay tribute to Zane Smith as hunt for his killer continues

* Wellsford homicide: Police seek sightings of vehicle of interest

* Man shot in Wellsford, homicide investigation under way



An ambulance was called to the scene, and he is now in hospital under scene guard.

Tilsley is due to appear in North Shore District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Beard said inquiries were ongoing, however at this point police weren’t seeking anyone else in relation to Smith’s death.

Smith and Bourne were believed to have known each other, Beard said, and the killing was not being treated as a random attack.

Smith was remembered by friends as an “amazing person” who was an incredibly loyal friend.